Year-end audit shows municipality with near-seven-figure surplus, cash and reserves increasing, debt decreasing

Pelham CAO David Cribbs’ call to the Voice last week was a pleasant but unexpected surprise in the midst of the pandemic.

His message? The Town’s Corporate Services Department had reported a net tax-supported operating surplus for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $962,338.

Revenues exceeded budget by $413,511, which is approximately 2.5% of the 2019 budgeted tax-supported revenues. Tax-supported expenditures were approximately $575,061, or 3.4% lower than budgeted.

The Building Department is supported by building permits, and its operations had a surplus of $253,205. Revenues exceeded budget by $212,760, or 42.5%.

“Finishing 2019 a million bucks in the black is a major accomplishment,” said Cribbs.

“This was done in the context of the new financial policies approved by council on debt, reserves and use of cash.”

“It’s proof positive that a primary objective of both the council and the community has been achieved. If it weren’t for the coronavirus, I would literally order a cake and balloons— this is party-worthy.”

Cribbs directed the spotlight to staff.

“Town Treasurer Teresa Quinlin and Deputy Treasurer Charlotte Tunikaitis are the ones who took the lead in these undertakings, and each has performed huge amounts of work. These staff, both professional accountants, have the capacity to make arcane accounting issues accessible to a wider audience.”

Given her opportunity to do so, Quinlin launched right in.

“It has been a very good year for the Town to end up in a large positive surplus. This is a result of the hard work done by staff and also the volunteers on our committees. It has been very effective having experts on our committees providing input. It’s a great collaboration.”

She explained that the reason there is an operating budget surplus of $962,338 and a consolidated financial statement surplus of $6,098,731, is that the budget is prepared on a “modified cash basis,” to ensure the Town collects enough tax revenue to cover its cash needs.

The budget is presented in the financial statements in accordance with Public Sector Accounting Standards, and there is a note in the financial statements that reconciles the approved budget to the budget presentation in the statements. In addition, there are some items which are not included in the budget, including amortization and the gain on disposal of land and assets held for sale.

On an annual basis, the Town prepares a balanced budget, so that revenues and expenses equal each other. Where were the actual savings last year? Supplemental tax revenue exceeded the budget by $156,800—a bit of extra incoming cash as growth exceeded expectations. As well, the Town took out a debenture of $4 million (a loan certificate, backed by credit rather than specified assets), and repayments were lower than forecast by $115,000.

Two other notable savings included $42,000 through conversion of some streetlights to LEDs, and $69,000 in salary/benefit savings due to vacancies and other organizational changes.