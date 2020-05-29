Beginning Monday, June 1, parking fees will be reinstated at all Niagara Health sites for members of the public, staff and physicians. Temporary free parking began on April 1 as part of Niagara Health’s COVID-19 response.

“As we work to gradually reintroduce clinical services, we are resuming normal parking operations across our sites,” said Angela Zangari, Niagara Health Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations, in a statement released Friday, May 29.

“We would like to thank the community and our team members for their understanding and support during these unprecedented times.”

Members of the public will return to using the gated parking systems at the St. Catharines, Greater Niagara General and Welland sites, and the pay and display systems at the Port Colborne and Douglas Memorial sites.

“Patients entering our sites are reminded to clean their hands upon entrance and throughout their stay, including before and after using parking kiosks. Physical distancing must also be practiced while at parking kiosks,” read the statement.

Parking rates will be the same as they were before the temporary free parking measure.