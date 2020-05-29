Welland City Hall. SUPPLIED

The City of Welland is cancelling all recreation and culture programming, including the annual Children’s Summer Day Camp scheduled for July and August. Welland is currently under a state of emergency order and has cancelled all public events, closed public facilities, and cancelled programs until June 30, 2020.

In a statement released Friday, May 29, the City said that it cancelled summer programming to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and “ensure the safety of Niagara’s residents, program leaders, and city staff.”

Inquiries regarding reimbursement for summer programming should be directed to registration@welland.ca.

According to the statement, the City’s Recreation and Culture Division is working on a re-opening plan for the Welland Community Wellness Complex to provide programming reflective of Provincial and Public Health guidelines for avoiding COVID spread.

“We’re looking forward to re-opening the Wellness Complex when the time is right, and we can do so safely under the provincial government’s three-phase strategy,” said Richard Dalton, Manager of Recreation and Culture. “We’re looking for solutions to implement program and service delivery to help ensure a safe environment for our members and the public.”

 

 

