The City of Welland is cancelling all recreation and culture programming, including the annual Children’s Summer Day Camp scheduled for July and August. Welland is currently under a state of emergency order and has cancelled all public events, closed public facilities, and cancelled programs until June 30, 2020.

In a statement released Friday, May 29, the City said that it cancelled summer programming to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and “ensure the safety of Niagara’s residents, program leaders, and city staff.”

Inquiries regarding reimbursement for summer programming should be directed to registration@welland.ca.

According to the statement, the City’s Recreation and Culture Division is working on a re-opening plan for the Welland Community Wellness Complex to provide programming reflective of Provincial and Public Health guidelines for avoiding COVID spread.

“We’re looking forward to re-opening the Wellness Complex when the time is right, and we can do so safely under the provincial government’s three-phase strategy,” said Richard Dalton, Manager of Recreation and Culture. “We’re looking for solutions to implement program and service delivery to help ensure a safe environment for our members and the public.”