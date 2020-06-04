Welland residents will receive another truckload of groceries from an anonymous donor on Friday, June 12, beginning at 1 PM at Welland’s Market Square. According to a City statement released Thursday, June 4, this is the second time that Welland has received food support from an anonymous donor.

Volunteers from the City of Welland and Open Arms Mission of Welland will be on site to help distribute the groceries.

“Items will be handed out while maintaining physical distancing to ensure safety,” said the statement, “and all volunteers will wear personal protective equipment.” Organizers are asking that people who have face coverings to wear them when picking up the food.

“All are welcome to come to Market Square to receive free groceries while quantities last.”

“We’re grateful to accept another generous donation,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “COVID-19 has affected our most vulnerable communities and created hurdles in what we once took for granted before these difficult times.”

WHERE: Welland Market Square, 70 Young Street, Welland

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (until quantities last)

WHO: All residents are welcome to the free grocery pick-up