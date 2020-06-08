The Pelham Farmers Market’s first day of operation this year is Thursday, June 11.

The market will have 13 vendors instead of its usual 26. The reduced number of vendors allows for appropriate distancing, according to a Town statement released Monday, June 8.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is starting later in the year than usual. This late start allowed for “significant consultation between Pelham staff, the Market’s Committee, and Niagara Region Public Health, ensuring best practices and safety measures are implemented for vendors and customers,” read the statement.

The Market will run through October under the following Public Health recommendations and guidelines:

An online market will be set up for pick-up orders; there will be a designated area for no contact pick-up

An area designated for easily accessible order pick-up

No on-site food preparation or cooking; food will be handled by the vendor only

All items sold are to be consumed off-site

Controlled access to only permit limited numbers from entering

Vendors will be spaced six feet apart

No reusable bags are permitted

Hand wash and/or sanitation stations will be at the entrance and within the market

Public Health has approved the final layout of the Market area

Only essential items will be sold—food businesses and agriculture businesses are considered essential workplaces under the Provincial Order. Vendors are required to perform a self-assessment on the day of the market.

The Market will have one entry point and a separate exit point. The flow will be controlled to ensure proper physical distancing (visitors must keep at least two metres apart) at all times, and visitors should not pass by one another face-to-face.