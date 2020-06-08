In the evening hours of Friday, June 5, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) were on patrol in the Town of Pelham, in response to several reports of speeding motorists.

At approximately 7:35 PM, according to a police statement released Monday, June 8, a motorcycle was observed allegedly travelling at 123 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Sixteen Road near Centre Street, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The 33-year-old male driver was issued a summons to Provincial Offences Court in relation to the following charges:

– Speeding, 123 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, and

– Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – speeding by 50 or more km/hr.

The motorcycle was impounded for seven days, and the rider’s licence was suspended for seven days.

Police did not identify the driver by name.