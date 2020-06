According to an investigation by the Ontario Ombudsman, Pelham Town Council improperly instructed the volunteer Fonthill Bandshell Committee not to accept a donation from CannTrust, the cannabis producer in Fenwick.

The Committee says that it has no objection to accepting donations from cannabis producers.

What do you think? Take the poll!

If offered, should the Fonthill Bandshell Committee accept donations from local cannabis producers to help cover the costs of the Committee's improvements to the Bandshell? Yes 83.13%

No 16.87%

If no voting options appear above, a vote was already registered from your device or IP address. Look for results in this coming week’s Voice.