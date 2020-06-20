More businesses in Wainfleet were permitted to open yesterday, June 19, as the Niagara Region entered Stage 2 of the phased provincial reopening plan.

“We’ve been waiting patiently for things to start to move forward,” said Mayor Kevin Gibson in a Township statement released Saturday, June 20. “Most people are doing what they need to do to keep safe and that’s why we are able to continue to expand services.”

The following sectors are permitted to open or expand service under Stage 2:

Personal and personal care services

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars

Shopping malls and centres

Photography studios and services

Film and TV production activities

Tour and guide services

Water recreational facilities

Outdoor recreational facilities with low contact

Beaches, parks & camping

Outdoor recreational team sports

Drive-in and-thru venues

Weddings, funerals and similar gatherings

Libraries

Community centres

Attractions and heritage institutions

Small outdoor events

Gatherings for events however, including weddings and funerals, are limited to groups of 10 participants.

According to the statement, while some municipalities such as Lincoln, Grimsby and Port Colborne opened their beaches yesterday, the remaining municipalities, including Wainfleet, expect to reopen on Friday, June 26, “once washrooms and other infrastructure arrangements have been finalized to ensure all health regulations are met and opening can be accomplished safely.”

Provincial emergency orders continue to apply until at least June 30, however, and while beaches and other venues are reopening, there is still the need for people to “behave responsibly,” according to Wainfleet Fire Chief Morgan Alcock.

“No alcohol, no fires, proper social distancing, strict hand hygiene— people should know by now what to do and we are counting on them to do the right thing,” said Alcock.