At their last regular meeting, on June 15, Pelham Town Council debated what punishment Mayor Marvin Junkin should receive after the municipal Integrity Commissioner determined that he had made a number of technical violations of the Town’s Code of Conduct.

Finding that the Mayor had not acted with “nefarious” intent, the Integrity Commissioner recommended the lowest sanction possible, a letter of reprimand.

Instead, at Councillor Lisa Haun’s suggestion, council opted to add a 45-day salary penalty, valued at roughly $4000.

What’s your opinion of Junkin’s penalty?

Town Council's decision to reprimand the Mayor and dock approximately $4000 in salary was: Insufficient. He should have been docked more pay.

About right.

Excessive. He should not have been docked any pay.

