Town of Pelham facilities will reopen on Monday, July 6, following Public Health guidelines, safety standards, and best practices.

According to a Town statement released Friday, June 26, when visiting Town facilities the public will be asked to submit to a standardized screening test including having their temperature taken. Face coverings, when unable to physically distance, are required.

“Before reopening, a variety of pre-return checks, tasks, and assessments were completed to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone,” read the statement, including preparing buildings with floor stickers for appropriate distancing, preparing staff and their workspaces, controlling access to buildings through screening, reducing touchpoints, and increasing cleaning.

“We have been working cooperatively with team leaders, staff and outside partners to analyze, prepare and present comprehensive operational procedures which address public health and the Town’s health and safety requirements to open our services and work with the residents and fellow employees safely,” said Fire Chief and Community Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Lymburner.

“Our work provides clear direction on the procedures to provide a safe and comfortable working environment as we transition through this pandemic.”

Visitors to Town Hall will be granted access to the building by appointment only and the Town says that all meeting rooms will be wiped down and cleaned after each meeting, and that individual offices will not be used for meetings. Residents who wish to make water or tax payments are encouraged to sign up for preauthorized payments.

The Meridian Community Centre is open for summer day camps, keeping with a maximum of eight children and two staff per group. The Town says that significant efforts are being devoted to keeping camp participants physically separated. Specialty camps taking place at Old Pelham Town Hall will follow the same procedures. Ice in the Duliban Insurance Arena is available for rental, with the number of users on the ice at any time limited and change rooms closed. The ice will be available for use beginning July 8.

The pool at Marlene Stewart Streit Park will also be open, and users are reminded that they should arrive in their bathing suits as change rooms remain closed. The Recreation, Culture and Wellness department is revamping the Pelham Pool schedule to accommodate to Niagara Region’s Public Health regulations. The new summer 2020 schedule includes group and private swimming lessons, Aqua Zumba, lane swims and family swims. All programs will have to be pre-booked through www.pelham.ca/register. No drop-ins will be allowed during this phase of reopening.

The statement said that all Town of Pelham facilities will be appropriately cleaned daily with additional disinfection to all touchpoints every four hours.