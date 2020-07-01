The day in photos from (very) incomplete Herald and Voice archives

Once called “Dominion Day” and celebrated with relatively little fanfare for generations, the modern “Canada Day” came into existence in 1982.

Not until 1994 did Pelham celebrate the day with a large party, held in Harold Black Park, where it has remained since, with the exception of this year.

The Voice went digging in the archives, and presents this brief look at Canada Days past, with photo captions as originally printed.

1992

MAYOR MARDI COLLINS reaches deep into a barrel to pull the names of the Canada Day 125 Bash Giveaway. The draw was sponsored by Fonthill Shopping Centre merchants.

FACE PAINTING This young boy sits very still while his face is painted at a Canada Day event put on by merchants at Fonthill Shopping Centre. Pony rides also took place at the event.

ANTICIPATION Laura Mannell, 3, patiently waits for her piece of cake during Canada Day celebrations at Pelham Town Hall last week. A free barbecue and bike rodeo also took place at the festivities.

1996

The E. L. Crossley Marching Band was in fine form at the Canada Day parade in Fonthill. There were more participants in the parade than ever before, much to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along Haist Street. The parade started at A. K. Wigg school and ended at Harold Black Park, where the rest of the entertainment took place.

Barbara Guard, left, Mary Lamb, collections convenor, and Robin Guard gather in front of the Guards’ century home, where the Pelham Historical Society held their annual Canada Day tea. The tea is a 20-year tradition for the society.

2005

THE CELEBRATION started with the Amazing Race, won by the Skills that Killz, Jen, Doug, Carling Bailey, Chris, and, absent, Mike.

PATRICK gets a smooch from Zeus, a Great Dane puppy, during the best pet kiss category of the pet contest.

EVERYONE was in the spirit, including these two young men ready for the parade.

THE PARADE was another success, with the NRP letting parade watchers play with lights and sirens.

THE CADETS showing their colours.

FINISHING UP, the Crossley Marching Band. Parade Marshal was Citizen of the Year, Catherine Kuckyt.

2011

At the corner of Haist Street and Welland Road, politicians cut the ribbon and open up the street for the Canada Day parade. Pictured are (left to right) Ward 2 Councillor Gary Accursi, Ward 3 Councillor Peter Papp, Niagara West-Glanbrook MP Dean Allison, Mayor Dave Augustyn, Ray Dykstra (representing Niagara West-Glanbrook MPP Tim Hudak), Ward 3 Councillor John Durley, and Ward 2 Councillor Catherine King.

A group of patriotic youth paint themselves red and white for the annual parade.

Getting cooled off by the firefighters’ hoses.

The Canada Day festivities provided by the Rotary Club of Fonthill were enjoyed by children and adults alike! Expressing their spirit of Canada Day are (from left to right) Raina and Ronin Bradford, Elliot Alkemade, and proud parents Jennifer Alkemade and Andrea Bradford.

Watching the fireworks light up the sky over Harold Black Park in Fonthill.

2016

Olivia Eymann experienced her first Canada Day parade in Pelham last week, and this was her reaction after being involved in a water fight with the firefighters. Mom says her experience was a good one she was just caught a little off guard.

2018

Gorgeous sunny weather with temperatures in the low 30s reflected the upbeat tone for Canada Day celebrations in Pelham this past Sunday.

The parade route along Haist Street featured several homes festively decorated in tribute to Canada’s 151st birthday.

2019

COOLING OFF This quartet of holiday celebrants enjoy their sno-cones last Monday at Pelham’s Canada Day party in Harold Black Park.

It may have been a later-than-usual start to the festivities last Monday afternoon, but this didn’t deter hundreds of residents from gathering along Haist Street—and later in Harold Black Park—to enjoy Canada’s annual birthday party. Firefighters and pint-sized attackers traded volleys of water, politicians rode atop a horse-drawn carriage, and ice cream, cake, and live music were served. Fireworks ended the day, the echoes of their finale a signal to start the summer for real.

