For E. L. Crossley graduates Grace Teal and William Guitard, receiving the Niagara Principal’s Scholarship is not only welcome good news during pandemic, but also recognition of their academic achievements and community involvement.

Since 2015, the Niagara Principal’s Scholarship has been given each year by Brock University to two students from each private, Catholic, and public high school in the Niagara region. Students are nominated by secondary school principals, with two candidates selected out of a pool of up to five candidates. Each award is worth $2,500 and goes to students who have chosen Brock as their post-secondary destination.

When Teal found out that she had won the award, she was excited because she felt it was the culmination of years of volunteering and being part of the community. Teal had been volunteering in the community and through her church for years, but was especially inspired to help others after a mission trip to Guatemala in 2018.

Since then, she has been a Link Crew leader at E. L.Crossley, part of the Interact Club, volunteered for Halloween for Hunger, Christmas Cheer, Veg-Fest, the Welland Food Drive, Out of the Cold, Camp Crossroads, and Camp Wumba. Teal has also started a non-profit called “Life Beads,” which raises funds to support mental health (each purchase of a bracelet with an inspiring message is a donation to Pathstone Mental Health).

“I’m so honoured to have been selected,” said Teal, “so thankful to my Crossley family who has been super supportive over the past four years and pushed me to reach my full potential. I’m honoured to be recognized academically and personally.”

She will be entering Brock in the fall for a degree in Business Communications.

Guitard also felt that the award came with welcome recognition.

“I’m really happy about it,” he said, “because I feel like I’ve put in a lot of work and the money really helps as well — it feels good to be recognized for something that only a few students get.”

The award came at a good time, because he is one of four brothers, all of whom are in or entering post-secondary education. He will be attending Brock University’s Kinesiology program in the fall and is happy to attend a school that is close to home.

Guitard aimed for a balanced high school experience that prioritized high grades and extracurricular achievement and involved him “in the life of the school.” He took leadership classes and applied what he learned to become an active member of the wrestling team, swim team, rowing team, intramural hockey, chess, and weightlifting. He was also part of Pelham minor hockey, Link Crew, and helped with weight room orientations.

While there is normally a spring ceremony to honour the award recipients, this year’s ceremony, will take place virtually due to COVID-19 safety precautions and physical distancing measures. Recipients received a package in the mail with their award and Brock memorabilia.

When asked whether they had any advice for aspiring students and future graduates of high school, both Teal and Guitard emphasized that while grades were very important, it was also useful to have a well-rounded high school experience.

“Get involved and put yourself out there,” said Teal, “and don’t be afraid to do what you are passionate about because it does get you places. I’m so excited to continue to volunteer around my community.”

Guitard had similar sentiments: “Make your high school experience more than just about school — try to join lots of clubs. That’s how you have fun and make social connections, learn leadership and how to collaborate with people. Grades are important but extra-curriculars are important too.”

Both are thrilled to be part of the Brock University community in the fall and they look forward to the opportunities that the future holds.