The Wainfleet Farmers Market is set to re-open on Wednesday, July 8. Started in 2018, the market is a partnership between the Township of Wainfleet and the Meridian Credit Union – Wainfleet Branch.

“We knew the Farmer’s Market was at a very fragile stage of development last year as it was still forming and needing support from both farmers and consumers,” said Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson in a Township statement, released Saturday, July 4.

Gibson said that heavy rain and a late growing season were among the challenges in 2019 for the fledgling enterprise.

“This year—despite COVID-19, or maybe because of it—people are really excited to come to the market and there is massive interest.”

Judy Aarts, Market Co-Ordinator, echoed the Mayor’s sentiments.

“With 13 committed vendors with a wonderful assortment of foods, produce and goods on offer, this is going to be the perfect place for families to come and shop together in a safe and serene setting,” said Aarts. “With less than a week to go before launch, this is going to be the best market we’ve had.”

Offerings will include organic vegetables and berries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums, and cherries. Those with a sweet-tooth will find home-made butter tarts, fudge, cookies, pies, jams and jellies.

Food will include Stroop Waffles, pop overs, Dutch Baby Cakes, Windmill Cookies, apple turnovers, smoked meat sandwiches, and frozen pre-packaged foods. Organizers remind visitors that no food may be consumed on-site and is for take-out only.

Traditional country crafts and goods will also be on offer, with soaps, soy candles, melts, bath salts, room sprays, knitted, crochet items, stoneware, cookware, culinary gadgets, rubs and seasonings, laundry supplies, microfiber kitchen cloths, towels mops and other items.

The Wainfleet Farmers Market is held behind the Wainfleet Arena in the Pavilion building on Wednesday nights from 3 PM to 7 PM.