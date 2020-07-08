Steven Soos stays in the race despite health setback

Steven Soos, the first person to declare his candidacy for the vacant Ward 1 council seat in Pelham, suffered a heart attack shortly after making that declaration and was rushed to the Welland Hospital. After preliminary testing, Soos was transferred to the Hamilton Health Sciences Cardiology Department, where doctors successfully performed an angiogram and implanted two stents to preserve blood flow in his heart. He was released from the hospital a week after the event, and was awaiting more test results.

Asked by the Voice if this health episode will deter him from his political aspirations, Soos replied, “If I quit when challenges presented themselves, it wouldn’t make me a very good politician. I plan to stay in the race, and bring some much-needed youth representation to Pelham Town Council, along with new ideas and a fresh perspective. I have a very strong team behind me.”

Still in his late-20s, Soos said that his heart attack has strengthened his resolve to fight for crucial investment in Niagara’s healthcare delivery.

Contacted recently for an update, Soos told the Voice, “I’m feeling fantastic, and am following my doctor’s instructions.”

On his Facebook page, Soos expressed his appreciation for Niagara Emergency Medical Services, the Niagara Health System, and the Hamilton Health Sciences Cardiology department.

With a target of $8000 for campaign contributions, Soos has about $2300 in his war chest.

Endorsements for Soos have come from former Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs, former Welland Mayor Allan Pietz, current Fort Erie Town Councillor George McDermott, former Welland Councillor Paul Grenier, current Thorold City Councillor Jim Handley, and current Niagara Falls Councillor Wayne Campbell.

Soos is currently the lone candidate for the Ward 1 seat.