What users need to know before showing up for a dip

Amidst the current heatwave, the reopening the Pelham Public Pool comes at a good time.

Operating with a revised schedule following guidelines from Public Health and the Province around COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Town staff have reorganized the number of sessions provided, the number of classes available, and the number of swimmers in the pool at a time.

In a statement released Wednesday, July 8, the Town reminds residents that there will be no drop-in programs, and registration must be completed in advance, which can be done by phone or online.

The 2020 daily schedule is as follows:

Family Swim

$13.50 for 1/4 of the pool for 45 minutes (1-10 people)

Lane Swim

$20.00 for one 45 minute session once per week for 8 weeks.

Aqua Zumba

$50.00 for one session per week for 9 weeks

To register please phone the Pelham Pool at (905)-892-9696, or visit www.pelham.ca/register and search “aqua zumba” or “lane swim.”

Private Pool Rentals

Pool Rental: $61.03 Lifeguard (minimum two lifeguards) fee (per hour): $25.44

Insurance fee (per hour rental): $8.10 Private pool rentals can be rented through Julie Cook and are available Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-1:00 PM, and 4:00-6:00 PM.

With the reopening of the pool during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town says that there are several admission procedures users should take note of:

Upon arriving at the pool, all patrons are required to go through a screening process and have their temperature taken. Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home and self-isolate.

The pool house and change rooms are closed to the public. Please arrive in your bathing suit. Washrooms on the outside of the building near the skate park are open.

Patrons enter the pool through the side gate and leave on the opposite side of the pool house. Signage will direct you.

Patrons must shower before entering the pool deck.

Following regulations, the bather load is reduced to allow for physical distancing. To reserve their space in the pool, patrons must book their swimming time online in advance.

The pool slide as per Niagara Regional Health is decommissioned for the summer.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own equipment if required (goggles, life jackets, etc.). Large pool floats and snorkels are not allowed.

Patrons are required to follow the guidance of the floor markers to ensure they are keeping 2 meters distance from others at all times and following the appropriate directional flow.

Staff will close the pool every hour between programs to sanitize high touch areas including the pool gate, ladders, handrails, restroom door handles, faucets, sinks, toilets, light switches and the guard chair.

Payment by credit or debit card is strongly encouraged.

For more information on swimming lessons, Aqua Zumba, and other pool programs, visit: www.pelham.ca/pool