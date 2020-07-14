The municipality’s summer camps are back and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will operate with “several changes to ensure the health, safety, and security of all participants,” according to a Town statement issued Tuesday, July 14, which provided the following details.

Drop off/Pick up

This summer, campers will be dropped off at the parking lot entrance of the Meridian Community Centre (MCC). Campers are asked to remain inside their vehicle or remain a safe physical distance (at least 2m) from staff if they are walking/biking to camp.

A tool provided by Niagara Region Public Health will be used to screen campers upon arrival. They will also have their temperature taken by staff before entering the MCC. Campers will be directed to their camp room by their camp leader. Parents/guardians are encouraged not to enter the building.

Camp groups

Camp programs operate in cohorts of ten or fewer at all times. Regular camps consist of an 8:2 camper to staff ratio, and specialty camps (bike camp, arts & theatre camp, and tennis camp) consist of a 7:2 camper to staff ratio.

Camp groups will remain consistent throughout the week, and if children are attending camp for multiple weeks, their group will be kept as similar as possible. Rooms will be fully disinfected by cleaning staff before any room changes are made.

Physical distancing

A physical distance of at least 2 meters between campers and staff is to be maintained whenever possible. Campers will engage in games and activities allowing for appropriate separation, as well as engaging in activities limiting the sharing of common items and equipment. Each camper will have table space allowing for maintaining a safe distance while eating and doing activities such as crafts.

Cleaning

On-site disinfectant staff will fully clean all camp rooms every morning, evening, and whenever necessary. Hand washing is regularly incorporated between all activities and before meals and snacks.

Face coverings

Staff and camp participants may wear a non-medical face covering or face mask if desired but is not a requirement.

Trips

Campers will not be going on any trips this year. As recommended by the government, there will be no activities or trips requiring group transportation, nor will there be visits to the Pelham Pool. Instead, campers will have special guests at least once per week to perform/teach workshops from a safe physical distance for each group.

For more information, please visit www.pelham.ca/camps