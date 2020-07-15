Retired Chartered Accountant and business executive turned community volunteer

Growing up on a farm in Elgin County imparted many lifelong lessons for Wayne Olson. The most enduring was the importance of families and farm communities working together.

Olson hopes to continue applying the instructive principles he learned on the farm and over the course of his successful management career, but this time to the council chamber. He is running for the vacant seat in Pelham’s Ward 1 in this fall’s by-election. A Ward 1 resident, Olson lives in Fenwick, having relocated from Port Dover a decade ago.

“I think it’s really important to be involved in the community in which you live. I’ve learned a lot about different communities, and in my view, Pelham gets a lot of things right. I’d like to see the restoration of trust and transparency, certainly. And I like Pelham’s sense of inclusivity…there’s a tremendous reservoir of skills and abilities in this town,” he said.

After graduating from high school in 1968, Olson enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces and served for eight years, primarily at the London, Ontario base. It was a practical decision, as it financed his future university studies. Olson left the Forces as a commissioned officer.

Pursuant to his army stint, he attended Western and the University of Windsor, earning undergraduate degrees and ultimately his chartered accountancy (CA) status. He worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for a while in agribusiness accounting, and then joined Ford Motor Company as an agricultural equipment field representative in Southwestern Ontario.

Through his long association with Big Brothers and Big Sisters (Olson served as national president for a term) he crossed paths with Magna International boss Frank Stronach, who took a shine to Olson and hired him as a group manager at the giant Aurora-based global automotive supplier, overseeing several manufacturing plants and some 6000 employees.

“Frank told me that, coming from a farming background, I was practical and self-sufficient,” recalled Olson with a smile. He looks back fondly on his association and friendship with Stronach.

While with Magna, Olson served as Director of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association of Canada, which involved him in negotiations of the Free Trade Agreements between Canada, the USA, and Mexico to replace the Auto Pact.

Olson’s career also took him to Sweden, where he was managing director of Segerstom, a large European automotive manufacturer that provided consulting and parts for Volvo.

Since his retirement, community service has been Olson’s focus. And it’s a long list of accomplishments.

He has been a director with Pelham Cares, Community Support Services of Niagara (Meals on Wheels, other services for the aged), the Welland Museum, and the Pelham Historical Society.

Volunteer hours have been logged for the Salvation Army, Welland Food Bank, and Marshville Festival. He has also found time to serve as a member of the Welland Affordable Housing Task Force, Pelham Seniors Advisory Committee, and the Royal Canadian Legion (Fonthill).

“I’ve been working to address the isolation of seniors and others at risk in this pandemic. It’s easy to slip into anxiety and depression in these times. They depend on solid leadership in the Town to help them through the crisis.”

With his lengthy career in business and management in the rearview mirror, Olson’s latest gig is a bit of a divergence: school crossing guard. He appears somewhat overqualified.

“They had a sign in front of the Fire Department that said volunteer crossing guards were needed. So I took my application in to Bylaw Officer Craig Genesse. During my interview, he said ‘We’ve never had a crossing guard candidate who helped negotiate the Free Trade Agreement,’” Olson recalled with a chuckle.

The regular banter as a crossing guard with students, parents, and teachers is a tonic for Olson.

“It’s the best job in the world for a retiree,” he said. “I have wonderful colleagues. They’re all very different. As my wife says, I have the ability to get along with all different types of people.”

Turning to discussion about recent issues (including formal investigations) surrounding Pelham council, Olson said, “My business background has taught me to focus on the purpose of things, the broad objectives, the challenges…not individuals, and not personalities.”

He is reticent to comment on apparent rifts within the current council, saying, “I can be responsible for myself, but really can’t be a judge of what other people do.”

However, he acknowledges that these personal distractions do not serve the Town well.

As far as Pelham’s financial recovery is concerned, Olson believes the municipality is on the right track.

“I think they’ve done quite a remarkable job of late…not just the elected officials, but the Town staff and volunteer committees. I’ve just been following it from the outside, but it seems there are some very competent people…and some really good young people, too,” he said.

Asked by the Voice about the $75,000 provincial grant which could have gone to refurbish the Steve Bauer Trail, Olson responded, “Accessibility issues have a way of turning into health issues. We’ve got an aging population here. And it’s important for seniors to get outside, to exercise and socialize. With that in mind, I don’t think I would have voted against the grant, especially when the local committee [Pelham Active Transportation Committee] recommended taking the funding.”

Olson will soon have flyers and election signage, and his campaign website may be found at: wayne4wardone.ca

“I have quite a team of people behind me already,” he said.

The by-election will be held on Tuesday, September 15. Only those registered in Ward 1 are eligible to vote.