Those prohibited from running for office include employees of the Town (except if on an unpaid leave of absence); an judge of any court; a sitting member of provincial or federal parliament; a public servant within the meaning of the Public Service of Ontario Act, 2006; a federal employee within the meaning of the Public Service Employment Act. There are exceptions to the above which may be confirmed with the Town Clerk.

A candidate must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the Town of Pelham or the owner or tenant of land in the Town of Pelham, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant. The candidate must gather no fewer than 25 endorsement signatures from Pelham residents who are Canadian citizens 18 years of age or older.

Are you interested in running in the 2020 by-election to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat? If so, here is some information for candidates, as provided by the Town of Pelham.

Nominations for Councillor, Ward 1

Nominations can be filed in person or through an agent by appointment. Faxed or electronic submission are not acceptable. Nominations will be received by the Town Clerk until July 31, 2020. To make an appointment to file nomination papers, contact:

Nancy J. Bozzato, Town Clerk

908-892-2607 X 315

njbozzato@pelham.ca

What is the role of a council member?

The Municipal Act, Section 224 outlines the following responsibilities for the role of a Councillor:

To represent the public and to consider the well-being and interests of the municipality; To develop and evaluate the policies and programs of the municipality; To determine which services the municipality provides; To ensure that administrative policies, practices and procedures and controllership policies, practices and procedures are in place to implement the decisions of council;(d.1) To ensure the accountability and transparency of the operations of the municipality, including the activities of the senior management of the municipality; To maintain the financial integrity of the municipality; anda To carry out the duties of council under this or any other act.

How often do council meetings occur?

Regular meetings of council and committee occur on the first and third Monday of every month, beginning at 5:30 pm. Public meetings under the Planning Act are held on the second Monday of the month, as required, and Special Meetings are called as deemed necessary by the Mayor.

On average, how many hours are needed to prepare for bi-weekly council and committee meetings?

Councillors identified the preparation time for regular meetings as a minimum of 2 hours and a maximum of 10 hours, depending on agenda volume

On average, how much time is spent with residents (over the phone or in person) every week?

Councillors identified spending anywhere from 0 to 10 hours per week with residents, depending on the decisions required of council and current issues.

On average, how much time is spent with staff members (over the phone or in person) every week?

Councillors identified spending anywhere from 0 to 10 hours per week with staff members, depending on the decisions required of council.

How many advisory committees are councillors typically a part of?

Councillors may participate in between 1 and 4 advisory committees, which provide advice and assistance to council on a variety of special interest areas.

Filing Fees

Filing fee for Ward Councillor is $100.00

Withdrawal of Nomination

If a candidate decides they no longer wish to run for office, the following must occur:

File a written Withdrawal of Nomination form, in person, with the Town Clerk;

Provide identification;

File a financial statement by the deadline date.

Last day to withdrawal: July 31, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Withdrawal of Nomination Form

Reasons to reject a nomination by the clerk

Prior to 4:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020 (Tuesday following Nomination Day) the Clerk must examine each nomination field. if satisfied and the nomination complies with the Municipal Election Act, 1996, the person is qualified to be nominated and the Clerk shall certify the nomination. If not satisfied, the Clerk shall reject the nomination and give notice to the person who sought to be nominated and all other candidates for that office. The Clerk’s decision to reject a nomination is final.

The Clerk may consider the following criteria in the decision to reject or certify nominations:

The candidate has refused or declined to provide proof of qualifications or identification suitable to the Town Clerk;

The candidate does not meet the eligibility requirements set out under Section 29(1) of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996;

The nomination form is not complete in its entirety or the filing fee has not been paid;

The necessary financial statement was not filed for the previous regular election for any new election in which the individual may have been a candidate.

Additional documents: