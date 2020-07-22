Home SLIDESHOW SLIDESHOW: Masks about town SLIDESHOW SLIDESHOW: Masks about town By The Voice of Pelham - July 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Print Getting creative while respecting others, staying safe The Voice asked contributors Miriam Han and Don Rickers to hit the pavement and see how local residents were dressing for the occasion. Here are the stylish results. Two shoppers at Giant Tiger. Kimmi sports a Nutella face mask. Rocking some bold summer hues. Kathryn and Karen channel summer blooms with their cloth face masks. Niagara College graduate Cathy. A young errand runner looking cool in blue. Kyle, from Fonthill, selects an item at Shoppers Drug Mart. Gail, of Pelham Auto on Hwy 20, pumps gas for a Rice Road Greenhouse truck. Jacob, from Fonthill, collects carts at Food Basics. Natalia and Jake, from Fonthill, check out the dog leashes at PetValu. Lawrence returns empties at the Beer Store. Leslie, from St. Ann's, completes her hardware pickup at Beamer's. Vickie, server at the Butcher and Banker, welcomes diners. Mom Jennifer, daughters Maddie and Gaby, shopping at the Fonthill Plaza. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SLIDESHOW: Date night at Piper’s SLIDESHOW: Macro challenge SLIDESHOW: Drive-by vigil honours Mike Ciolfi and family Leave a Reply. Comments are moderated. Cancel reply