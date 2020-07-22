Getting creative while respecting others, staying safe

The Voice asked contributors Miriam Han and Don Rickers to hit the pavement and see how local residents were dressing for the occasion. Here are the stylish results.

 

  • Two shoppers at Giant Tiger.
  • Kimmi sports a Nutella face mask.
  • Rocking some bold summer hues.
  • Kathryn and Karen channel summer blooms with their cloth face masks.
  • Niagara College graduate Cathy.
  • A young errand runner looking cool in blue.
  • Kyle, from Fonthill, selects an item at Shoppers Drug Mart.
  • Gail, of Pelham Auto on Hwy 20, pumps gas for a Rice Road Greenhouse truck.
  • Jacob, from Fonthill, collects carts at Food Basics.
  • Natalia and Jake, from Fonthill, check out the dog leashes at PetValu.
  • Lawrence returns empties at the Beer Store.
  • Leslie, from St. Ann's, completes her hardware pickup at Beamer's.
  • Vickie, server at the Butcher and Banker, welcomes diners.
  • Mom Jennifer, daughters Maddie and Gaby, shopping at the Fonthill Plaza.

 

