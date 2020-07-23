Niagara Regional Council adopts mandatory mask bylaw to combat the spread COVID-19

​On July 23, as part of their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Niagara Regional Council approved a bylaw making it mandatory to wear a face covering or non-medical mask in enclosed public places.

The bylaw comes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 31, and will remain in effect until Oct. 1, 2020 unless extended by Regional Council.

According to a Regional statement issued Thursday evening, July 23, the bylaw applies to the following enclosed indoor places:

Retail stores where goods and services are sold to customers

Businesses that primarily sell food including restaurants

Supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries and convenience stores

Churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship, except during a religious rite or ceremony that is incompatible with the face being covered

Shopping malls or similar structures which contain multiple places of business

Lobby areas of commercial buildings

Common areas of hotels and motels and other short term accommodations, such as lobbies, elevators, meeting rooms or other common use facilities but does not include the common areas of residential apartment buildings or condominiums

Laundromats

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas

Fitness centres, gyms, other recreational and sports facilities and clubhouses

Arcades and other amusement facilities

Premises utilized as an open house, presentation centres or other facility for real-estate purposes

Museums, galleries, historic sites and similar attractions

Businesses providing personal care services

Banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums and other event spaces

Public transit operated by the Niagara Region and local area municipalities

Municipal buildings

Every child that is five years old or older will be required to wear a mask.

Under the bylaw, all businesses operating in Niagara must have a policy regarding the wearing of face coverings that prevent persons from entering without a mask. Additionally, businesses must ensure that staff receive training in the requirements of the policy and provide hand sanitizer at all public entrances.

Exemptions

As some individuals may be unable to wear a mask, the Niagara Region is asking residents to be supportive to others in our community who may be exempt and remind residents that every person’s situation is different. For those who are unable to wear a mask, the bylaw does not require those individuals to disclose the reason for the exemption.

The bylaw also makes exemptions for indoor locations that would already have their own policies, or would be subject to other provincial legislation or guidelines:

Day cares, schools, post secondary institutions and other facilities used solely for educational purposes

Hospitals, independent health facilities and offices of regulated health professionals

Buildings and services owned or operated by the Province of Ontario or the Federal Government of Canada

An indoor area of a building that is accessible only to employees

Portions of buildings that are being used for the purpose of providing day camps for children or for the training of amateur or professional athletes

“The decision made tonight by Regional Council demonstrates a commitment to taking every possible step to protect the health of our residents and ensure our economy can operate as safely as possible,” said Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair.

“As we move into stage three starting tomorrow, it is more important than ever that we take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. I am confident that the residents of Niagara understand that wearing means they are being good neighbours and considerate of those in the community.”