The Town of Pelham is seeking interested residents to fill various positions during advanced polling (September 3 and September 12), and on By-Election Day (September 15).

Workers are being hired for:

Polling Station Cleaner

Information Clerk/ Greeter

Revisions Clerk

Health Assessment Officer

Physical Distancing Officer

Deputy Returning Officer (stand-by positions only)

Vote Tabulator Operator (stand-by positions only)

In a statement released Tuesday, August 11, the Town said that election workers play a significant role in their municipality’s election, ensuring the process runs smoothly by greeting and directing voters, verifying important information, and maintaining health regulations.

No prior experience is required and training sessions for new and returning workers will be provided.

For more information and to obtain the By-Election Worker Application, please visit: https://www.pelham.ca/2020byelection/

