Pelham Ward 1 voters looking to cast their ballot before Election Day, on September 15, can do so at advance polling sites on September 3 and 12. Advance and Election Day Polls are located at Fire Station #2 (766 Welland Road, Fenwick) and Fire Station #3 (2355 Cream Street, North Pelham).

Advance polling sites permit voters to cast their ballot as noted on their voter notification card. This year, to ease the number of people at the polls at any given time, the Town has increased the number of advanced polling stations and dates, and is suggesting that residents with even house numbers cast their advance ballot on September 3 and those with odd house numbers cast their ballot on September 12.

“We’re taking every precaution to ensure voters feel safe in casting their ballot and staggering those households in terms of providing more opportunity for voting in advance is one way to do that,” said Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato in a Town statement released Thursday, August 20.

“With multiple advance polls, Election Day, and a vote-by-mail option for those directly affected by COVID-19 and who cannot safely visit a polling location, our goal was to open as many options as possible. As in any election, voting by proxy is also available to Ward 1 [voters].”

The Town says it is employing several new election positions, including a physical distancing officer to help guide and remind voters of spatial requirements, a poll station cleaner to ensure readily available and consistent cleaning of high touch points and ballot casting areas, and a health assessment officer who will screen voters as they enter the polling station.

Ward 1 voters who did not receive a voter information notice or card may contact the Clerk’s office to ensure that they are on the voter’s list. In the absence of a voter information notice or card, and provided a voter is at the correct polling location, if their name appears on the registered list the following documents are some acceptable forms of identification:

Ontario driver’s licence

Ontario health card (if name and address appear on the card)

Mortgage, lease, or rental agreement

Insurance policy

Credit card statement

Bill for hydro, water, gas, telephone, internet

A document issued from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario,

or an agency from such a government

Note: A Canadian passport is not an acceptable identification document.

The Clerk also reminds voters wishing to appoint a voting proxy to do so during the advance voting dates, to allow for the additional time required to process the proxy. To appoint a voting proxy, voters must complete the Appointment for Voting Proxy form. The form is available online or at Town Hall and must be certified by the Clerk’s office. The proxy must be an eligible Ward 1 resident.

