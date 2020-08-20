Slandering the unknown

Editor’s note: The Voice has invited each Ward 1 by-election candidate to submit an opinion-editorial on the theme of their choice. Find those of other candidates here.



First, let me double-high-five you for taking the time to read this editorial and informing yourself about me as a Ward 1 candidate. If you’re feeling like, “Who is Maria Brigantino,” and “Why should I vote for someone who lives in Fonthill,” please read more.

I’ve spent over 15 years in municipal healthcare management and municipal consulting, which required me to fully understand the Municipal Act, the role of councillors, the roles of committees, volunteers and the important function an experienced representative plays in the ward and in the Town.

I’ve had the advantage of working with municipal mentors and previous councillors who were effective and also those who endlessly went down rabbit holes in search of scandal, slander, opposing viewpoints, irrational logic and immoral behaviour— I’ve seen and worked with it all!

So when I threw my name in the hat my intention was never to criticize or slander the current council, previous councils or my opponents. After all, how can anyone slander the unknown? I’ve heard from many people who think I’m straight-up crazy for running and especially for running in a ward that doesn’t include my address. Like any good job interview, it’s a competition and the most qualified and experienced candidate should be selected.

I am running because I have proven municipal experience. My work career has been spent supporting processes, systems, and people within government and on issues that were outside my own neighbourhood, town or region. I might even suggest that leaders are more effective when they don’t bring their own biases into important decisions.

When I think about the important role of councillors I think it’s important to focus on the strengths of the community, the residents, staff, elected officials, consultants and align decision-making with what makes sense for the greater good today and in the future.

Although letting go of the notion that a Ward 1 representative should live in the ward feels unsafe, I’d like you to consider how many past councillors in similar situations have excelled in their roles and decide what leadership skills, qualities and experience made them successful.

I am running to leverage my leadership skills, facilitation and experience, not to “fix,” “slander,” or “demean” others. When you think about who you might vote for this by-election, know that I’m in the running not to promote any personal, political, professional or hidden agenda, but instead to give back to the community. I wanted you to know who I am and “why” I am running.

In dealing with most of the key issues that have been brought forward by Ward 1 residents (e.g., cannabis production nuisances, RBC redevelopment, gypsy moths, Library Board) they are not unique to Ward 1 and require the whole council to collaborate and make evidence-informed decisions to serve the best interests of residents in Ward 1.

A live virtual event will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9 AM, to answer any questions you might have for me as a candidate. Email “send me the details” to register at [email protected] by Monday, August 24, 2020. Find out more about me at www.maria4pelham.ca ◆