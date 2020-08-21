Nancy Yungblut spent most of her career working in administration for the Public Works Department at the Town of Pelham. When she retired, she wanted to stay active in the community, and found her niche with Pelham Cares as the organization’s volunteer fundraising chair. She spoke with the Voice recently about their latest project.

The organization has had to cancel its primary fall fundraiser, the Diamonds and Denim event, due to COVID-19, but has replaced it with a raffle draw—Pelham Cares Gives Back— that features some attractive prizes and decent odds of winning. Only 1000 tickets will be sold, and there is a one-in-250 chance to acquire one of the five prizes.

The organization is seeking to help locals businesses, as well, by buying the gift card packages to be awarded. The top two prizes are $1000 restaurant and $1000 shopping sprees.

Participating restaurants include Peter Piper’s, Pelham Street Grille, Butcher and Banker, My Place, Mossimo’s, Grill on Canboro, Young Thai, Volcano’s, Indulgence Bakery, and more.

Shopping spree businesses include Oliver and Rust, Designs by V, Pet Valu, PharmaChoice Pharmacy, Food Basics, Giant Tiger, and more.

A $500 “Keep Calm and Party On” bucket of potent potables and charcuterie is the third prize. Fourth prize includes four tickets to the 2021 Diamonds and Denim gala worth $200, and fifth prize features $100 of “On The Go” dining coupons from fast-food outlets.

Tickets (one for $10, three for $25) are available from members of the board of directors, via e-mail ([email protected]), by phone (905-892-5300), and in person at the Pelham Cares office at 191 Highway 20 East. Cash, cheque, e-transfer, debit, and credit card are all accepted. The live draw is Saturday, October 3, at 10 AM.

“2020 has been a challenging year at Pelham Cares,” said Yungblut. “We have seen an increase in need within our community, and have been delivering many emergency food boxes to families and youth shelters.”

Yungblut noted the much-appreciated support from Community Cares ongoing sponsors Boggio Fonthill Pharmacy, Pleasantview Funeral Home and Cemetery, DKI Miller Restoration, Root Bissonette Walker, Pelham Funeral Home, and Steworks Carpentry.

“During this pandemic, we have really counted on our sponsors and our fundraisers to meet the need that is out there in Pelham,” she said.