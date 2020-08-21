Some people just look good in a fluorescent vest. If you count yourself amongst them, why not consider standing a watch in support of school safety, as a crossing guard?

Pelham CAO David Cribbs characterized the job as being critical to the community, but one that doesn’t usually get a lot of praise or recognition. And right now the Town has a shortage of people prepared to do the work. Cribbs doesn’t know if it’s COVID related, or just cyclical. Pelham launches a recruitment drive every year, and this time around has had little response from the public thus far.

So who fits the profile of your typical school crossing guard?

“We have retired police officers and retired insurance salespeople as crossing guards, but also citizens who may have limited capacity to do other jobs. So the bottom line is that it attracts all sorts of people who are civic-minded,” said Cribbs.

The hours worked vary by location, and range from 1.5 hours to 2.5 hours per day, with morning and afternoon shifts. An example would be the Highway 20 and Haist Street location, where the shifts are 8:15 AM to 9 AM, and 3:15 PM to 4 PM. The rate of pay is $16.40 per hour. Assuming an average of 10 hours a week, that’s $656 per month to put in the cookie jar.

The Town requires seven permanent guards and three reserve guards, and currently has openings for reserve guards. The reserve position is called upon when a permanent guard is unavailable, and opportunities exist for reserves to become permanent should vacancies occur.

All crossing guards are provided with safety footwear, a high visibility rain jacket, a high visibility “five in one” jacket for all weather conditions, a baseball cap and toque, and of course a STOP sign.

Wayne Olson, a Fenwick retiree who is running for the open council seat in Ward 1, has been active as a school crossing guard (although he has taken a leave of absence for the by-election). Should he not be successful in his bid for political office, he says he fully plans to be back on a street corner, assisting students in their trek to and from school.

Olson pointed out that safety is a huge issue in school zones, with distracted and aggressive drivers, plus inclement weather, adding to the perils for young children.

“I really do commend the role of school crossing guard as a way to contribute to Pelham. It is a wonderful opportunity to serve,” Olson said. “You get to practice integrity every day. That is healthy.”

Inquiries should be directed to Pelham’s municipal bylaw enforcement officer, Greg Young, at 905-892-2607 x207.