Weighing risks means parents face tough choices

We are desperate for the illusion of normalcy while in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. But expect a lot more angst in September, as formal schooling gets jump-started across Niagara.

Spoiler alert: there will be COVID outbreaks in schools across the country. You can take that to the bank. Schools have a plan for how to deal with infections, but this is all new territory.

Commenting in Maclean’s magazine, some of Canada’s top health officials, including Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, are predicting “peaks and valleys” with COVID-19 until 2022, with the first peak to hit this fall. “Crushing the curve” remains critical so that hospitals are not overwhelmed during the impending flu season.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, has said that Ontario’s return-to-school plan is based on taking cues from countries with the best track records on low infection rates in schools, including those in Taiwan, South Korea, Norway, and Denmark.

Regardless, many teachers (and certainly their unions) feel they are being asked to jeopardize their very lives so that parents can return to the workforce. School board trustees and administrators have voiced concerns that they have been given an impossible task, with too little information, time, and money to succeed. Working parents are frustrated that they will have teenagers who won’t be at school on a full-time basis, and will need support and guidance as they participate in Zoom classes from home.

And the students themselves? Some are apprehensive and scared for their safety, others are just happy to reconnect with their friends. Academically, teachers will no doubt be generous in their assessment, which could lead to gratuitous grade inflation. For those in Grade 12, with post-secondary admission applications looming on the horizon, there is much at risk.

What a writer in Atlantic magazine referred to as the “trinity of pandemic safety” —distancing, hand-washing, and masking —dictates the new normal.

Are parents justified in their trepidation about sending their children back to school?

The latest statistics suggest that, as the kids would say, parents should “chill.”

According to the federal government’s COVID summary quoted recently in the National Post, there have been 122,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, resulting in 9,026 deaths…a 7.4 per cent mortality rate. For children under the age of 19, the numbers are 9,909 infections and one death.

Dr. Stephen Freedman, a professor of pediatric medicine at the University of Calgary, was quoted in the National Post as suggesting that the COVID infection rate in children is probably eight to 10 times greater than that confirmed by testing.

“It’s more likely that the death rate in Canada for kids under 19 is one in 100,000, or 0.001 per cent,” he said.

Freedman noted that children infected with COVID often do not develop symptoms, and if they do, the symptoms tend to be mild. The major concern is the health of at-risk individuals in the family, so grandparents and those with compromised immune systems need to be wary.

“At a public health level, we worry a lot about spread in the community. If all of a sudden lots of children get sick and they have mild symptoms, who are they going to give it to? That becomes a big question,” said Freedman.

COVID does not present only a physical risk. It also can negatively affect a child’s mental health, social development, and long-term educational outcomes.

“Social isolation can be a real problem. We’re definitely seeing a large number of children presenting with mental health concerns,” said Freedman.

Ontario’s PC government has tried to orchestrate a safe return to schooling that is based on solid scientific evidence and blunt financial realities.

“I’m proud of our plan,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I’m not saying there won’t be bumps in the road. Putting two million kids back in the classroom, 160,000 teachers… what we want to do is create the safest environment to go back to school.”

Predictably, the Liberals and NDP disagree, asserting that it’s too little, too late.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca was in Niagara recently to meet with educators and listen to anxiety-laden testimonials. He told a Torstar reporter, “I think it is time for Doug Ford to step up with a real plan with the proper investments, commit to smaller class sizes, and if need be delay the start of the school year by a few weeks to make sure we get it right.” Del Duca told those in attendance that if the Liberals held the reins of power, they would pour $120 million into programming for disabled students, and cap classrooms at 15 students in elementary grades.

Andrea Horwath, leader of Ontario’s NDP, told an audience in Kingston that, “Mr. Ford has put together a bargain-basement plan that pinches pennies on the backs of our kids.”

The Voice spoke with Horwath, who said that the government has essentially provided staffing dollars that equate to only about $16,000 per school.

“There really isn’t enough being invested to provide for the hiring of more teachers, the necessary increase in custodial staff, the capital repairs that are necessary in terms of ventilation systems and airflow,” said Horwath. “All of these pieces are still outstanding. And the government’s financial commitment doesn’t come anywhere near addressing those problems.”

To enhance social distancing, Horwath said that schools will need to use facilities like libraries, gymnasiums, and cafeterias as instructional spaces. “It’s about thinking outside of the box and being creative. But in order to make that happen, you need a government that’s prepared to fund it.”

She is no fan of the online learning efforts which took place earlier in the year.

“I think it was a dismal failure from March till June. Initially there was some novelty to it, and kids engaged. But as time wore on, interest waned. Those that are uber-motivated and are very independent learners—online studies are fine for them. And for those students with parents who are available in an ongoing way to assist and encourage them, online can work.”

But special-needs kids tend to flounder online, Horwath asserted. And, in a very practical sense, parents shouldn’t be expected to be full-time tutors, steering their children’s educational progress.

“Let’s face it, moms and dads needs to get back to work,” said Horwath. “We need our economy to be back up and running as quickly as possible. And that’s only going to happen if people can get back to their jobs. We need students to return to school full time, five days a week, distanced and safe.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has rejected public demands to lower class sizes in elementary grades due to the enormous cost, but has introduced compulsory masking for students in Grades 4 through 12, along with more school sanitizing, the hiring of more public health nurses, and the organizing of students into small groups, or “cohorts,” in an effort to limit contact and allow tracing should an outbreak occur. Physical distancing measures such as spacing desks apart, staggering recesses, controlling movement in hallways, and banning assemblies, will be commonplace in our schools this fall. Staggered starts by grade are an option for school boards to implement.

The government has allocated $309 million this year for COVID-related expenses in schools, which is the highest amount per pupil in the country, according to Lecce. The total includes $30 million for teacher staffing to support supervision.

Lecce recently announced the government will allow school boards to access their reserve funds for pandemic needs, but NDP banner carriers Jeff Burch (MPP for Niagara Centre) and Jennie Stevens (MPP for St. Catharines) are opposed to this measure.

“Reserve funds are supposed to be for future obligations,” Burch told a Torstar reporter. “It is really bad fiscal management to expect school boards to use those funds.”

Sam Oosterhoff, Niagara West MPP and parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Lecce, begged to differ, suggesting that the reserves are akin to “rainy day” funds which are meant for just such a situation as currently before us.

“Our government feels that the global pandemic, which has deeply affected our education system, qualifies as the proverbial rainy day,” said Oosterhoff told the Voice, “and justifies drawing on the reserves. And I believe most people agree with that.”

Jennifer Pellegrini, Communications Officer for Niagara Catholic District School Board, would not specify how much money the board held in its operational reserves, only saying that the money was “targeted for special projects.”

But Chartered Accountants Crawford, Smith, and Swallow, in an August 2018 consolidated statement of cash flows, indicated that the Niagara Catholic Board had an accumulated surplus of nearly $12 million dollars.

Kim Yielding, a communications spokesperson for the public District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), told the Voice that $9,584,314 was held in general operating reserves according to the DSBN board’s latest budget.

So what will the options be for parents in Niagara regarding their children’s schooling? To paraphrase Hamlet, “To send, or not to send?”

The DSBN’s 36,000 students and NCDSB’s 21,000 students are set to start classes on Tuesday, September 8. Parents were supposed to decide in late August whether they were opting for in-person classroom instruction, or online learning.

Elementary school students will have classes as in pre-pandemic times (five days a week, with one cohort for the full day, and no reduced class size). Staggered starts to the school year by grade level will likely occur. No option for part-time, in-person school attendance will be available. Enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place, including daily health assessments.

High schools will follow the “adaptive” model as directed by the provincial government, with two student cohorts to reduce class size. Cohort “A” will attend live classes on Mondays, Tuesday, and alternating Wednesdays, while Cohort “B” will be in class on Thursdays, Fridays, and alternating Wednesdays. DSBN students will have courses in blocks of two courses over a two-week period, and then a switch to another two courses for the same duration.

Parents who decide to keep their children home will enroll them in online studies using video-conferencing software as indicated by the boards. The government has directed that 225 minutes of the standard 300 minute school day be dedicated to live, synchronous instruction. Education Minister Lecce has mandated students in Grades 1 through 12 receive a minimum of 75 percent of instruction via live, synchronous learning each day. (Synchronous learning involves using text, voice, or video communication in a way that enables educators to instruct and connect with students in real time.)

Additionally, online teachers must be available to students for one-to-one discussions, as they would be if they were in a classroom setting. A daily schedule which details the day’s lessons and learning activities is expected to made made available to both students and parents.

Pellegrini told the Voice that the Niagara Catholic board would be in compliance with all Ministry requirements.

Yielding of the DSBN said that return-to-school plans for both elementary and secondary sectors are available on their website.

Brian Kemper, principal of Heritage Christian School in Jordan, said that any families who choose not to send their children back to school will be supported via distance learning online.

“We have based our re-opening plans on consultation with Niagara Public Health and documents from Toronto Sick Kids Hospital and the Ontario Ministry of Education,” he said.

Paul Wagner, principal of Jordan Christian School which enrolls 180 students, said that they will be “mirroring the public system in terms of safety protocols.” JCS has a small number of international students expected for the fall term, but Wagner is unsure that they will receive clearance to attend.

Private boarding schools in Niagara that enroll international students are experiencing some anxiety, since the federal government’s Department of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees is currently in a holding pattern with regard to issuing study permits, which are required to enter the country. Flights to Canada are also difficult to arrange in some nations, given COVID restrictions on travel.

Fort Erie International Academy (FEIA) told a Torstar reporter that 50 of their international students (mainly from China, Hong Kong, and Nigeria) have been delayed in their arrival.

Julie Cameron, the Enrollment and Admission Director at Ridley College in St. Catharines, which enrolls hundreds of offshore students from 60 countries, told the Voice that a significant number of their international students also hold Canadian citizenship, and so study permit delays will not necessarily be a factor in the return of many students from abroad. Cameron said that 130 international boarders are already on campus, having arrived early and commenced the isolation protocol.

Although international students normally head home during the major school holidays at Christmas and for March Break, Cameron said that this year, Ridley has made arrangements for the students to remain on campus with full supervision and services. Classes have been capped at 16, and although video-conferencing instruction will be available online, the vast majority of Ridley students will be receiving in-class instruction from teachers on a daily basis. A full sports and activities program will also be in place.

How many Niagara parents have decided not to send their kids back to school?

The number is not known yet, but a recent article in the Toronto Star reported that about a quarter of families who responded to fall attendance surveys from Ontario school boards indicated that they would be keeping their children home for online learning, not willing to take the risk of infection in school classrooms.

What can parents do to assist their children through the turmoil?

The biggie is to offer reassurance that they are not going to die if they catch the virus. Statistically, it just isn’t going to happen. But to protect others around them, it’s important to stress the aforementioned “trinity of pandemic safety”—hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing.

Niagara’s COVID-19 cases since March total 927, with 41 still active and 822 people having recovered. At least 64 have died from the virus.