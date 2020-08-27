With schools reopening and plans being finalized, many students begin preparing to return to the classroom next month, although this year many modifications and rules will be enforced to make the transition for staff and students safer.

With the threat of COVID-19 continuing, some students will be remaining at home for online learning while others cautiously return to school in-person.

Georgia Demizio, a Grade 8 student at St. Ann Catholic Elementary School, shared that she has felt cooped-up at home and is eager to get back to normal life. She will be returning to school in September.

“Some things I miss most about school are the friends that I haven’t been able to see and participating in some of the clubs that l help organize,” she said.

Demizio added that one of her biggest concerns was missing out on experiences like sports, clubs, teams and class trips due to the pandemic.

Wellington Heights Public School students Addison Willms, Grade 6, and Ashton Willms, Grade 4, will also be returning to the classroom.

Both of them worry about keeping a safe distance from their friends and the restrictions for playing with others.

“Not being in school, I have missed seeing my friends the most,” said Addison.

Kaleigh Scholman, a Grade 9 student attending Notre Dame College School this year, shared that she has been feeling very bored at home and has also missed seeing friends.

“I will absolutely be going back to school in September because I have spent way too much time at home,” she said. “I also miss being in a class where my teacher is right in front of me instead of through a computer.”

One of Scholman’s biggest concerns is the impact that wearing masks will have on learning.

“You can’t hear people very well through them, so it will be hard for students to understand what their teachers are saying, but also if people don’t wear masks then it’s not really helping the situation.”

St. Ann student Cameron Conley told the Voice that he will be staying home for the upcoming school year because of his asthma.

“Also because I want to keep my Great Grandpa and Grandma, and the rest of my family safe.”

The Grade 5 student said that he has been missing his friends, classmates, teachers and participating in social activities.

Even though Conley won’t be attending school in-person next month, he still has some reservations about the reopening.

“My biggest concerns about schools reopening are if it is cleaned properly. My other concern is what if kids and teachers attend school and they have COVID and don’t show any symptoms? My last concern is kids who can’t read the signs the school is putting up and don’t follow the rules for social distancing—who is going to monitor that?”

Emma Poitras, a Grade 10 student at E. L. Crossley Secondary School said that during the online learning that took place from March to June she felt stressed and unmotivated, and that things got confusing towards the end of the school year.

Throughout the long break from physically attending school, Poitras said that she has missed seeing her friends, being able to work closely with others and to ask questions directly to her teachers.

“I’m planning on going back to school in September,” she said. “My biggest concern is a second wave of COVID-19. Even though extra precautions will be in place, it’s always at the back of my mind.”