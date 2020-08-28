Family and friends mark Iris Sainty’s birthday with social-distancing drive-by

A late summer breeze ruffles the chain of cream, gold and grey balloons decorating the lawn of a house on Parkhill Street. Two larger balloons, spelling out “88,” accent the two mature trees under which a smiling Iris Sainty sat, enjoying all the spoils deserving of an 88-year-old.

After raising four daughters, Sainty had enjoyed a trip to Australia just prior to the beginning of the pandemic. The family has lived in Pelham for some 20 years and has been active in the community.

“We love our G’ma”, said granddaughter Maggie Sainty. “Even all of my friends call her ‘G’ma.’”

While close family had just celebrated high tea at home, they were now adjusting the lawn decorations in anticipation of a surprise drive-by cavalcade of cars comprised of Iris’s friends from the Church of Transfiguration.

Along with relatives from British Columbia and Newfoundland, loved ones from coast-to-coast and close friends from church gathered to celebrate. Some 40 people visited and left gifts and made greetings at a safe social distance, or drove by the house. All wore masks, and they also donned party hats and sported bells, noisemakers, and homemade birthday signs.

“We are thrilled that everybody could come,” said daughter Barbara Sainty. “Most people are from the church, and we haven’t seen them properly since the last church service in March before the pandemic started.”

Smiles were evident despite the masks, and many partygoers enjoyed cake and fruit while exchanging memories, jokes, and wellwishes.

“Iris is a very, very special lady,” said friend Joanne Lynagh. “One of her greatest achievements is raising four independent, strong daughters. And she was always the first to bake and prepare meals for the community. The family always helps those who need it.”

For the partygoers, one of the most vivid memories of Iris was of the Sainty’s yearly Christmas party, a tradition going on three decades. Before the pandemic, the family would begin making up to nine different kinds of soup every August, in preparation for the holiday party to which the entire church congregation and their children were invited. Guests would bring bread and gather to sing carols while Barbara Sainty played the piano. Iris led the singing of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ and acted out all the lyrics.

The family’s close ties to the community, and their love for Iris, was evident on the day of the party through the number of people who showed up to celebrate. Even neighbours from further down the street came out, drawn by the laughter, bells and car horns

The birthday girl was still beaming in her chair even as the party began winding down.

“A perfectly lovely day,” said Iris. “Everybody has just been amazing. Thank you so much.”