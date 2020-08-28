The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is currently searching for missing 15-year-old Maddix Breen, of Niagara Falls.

According to an NRPS statement released Friday, August 28, Breen went to work in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, August 26. At the conclusion of her shift, at approximately 7 PM, she took a cab to a convenience store in the area of Regional Road 24 and Regional Road 27 in Fenwick, where she was dropped off. She has not been seen since.

Breen is described as:

Female, white

5’2 feet, 110lbs.

Blond shoulder length hair

Breen had been wearing her McDonald’s uniform. Her current clothing is unknown.

Police are concerned for Breen’s welfare and are asking for the public assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Breen is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch or at (905) 688-4111, extension 9994.