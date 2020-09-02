Safety top-of-mind as first advance poll happening this week to fill empty Ward 1 council seat

Pelham Ward 1 voters looking to cast their ballot before Election Day on September 15, can do so at the first advance poll this Thursday, September 3, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Polls are located at Fire Station #2 (766 Welland Road, Fenwick) and Fire Station #3 (2355 Cream Street, North Pelham). In a statement, the Town suggests that residents with even house numbers cast their ballot at this first advance poll. Residents with odd numbered street addresses are encouraged to cast their vote at the second advance poll, happening Saturday, September 12.

Voters who did not receive a voter information notice or card are encouraged by the Town to contact the Clerk’s office to ensure they are on the voter’s list. In the absence of a voter information notice or card, the following documents are some acceptable forms of identification:

Ontario driver’s licence

Ontario health card (if name and address are printed on the card)

Mortgage, lease, or rental agreement

Insurance policy

Credit card statement

Bill for hydro, water, gas, telephone, internet

A document issued from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario, or an agency from such a government

A Canadian passport is not an acceptable identification document.

The Town says it will employ several new election positions, including a physical distancing officer, to help guide and remind voters of spatial requirements, a poll station cleaner to ensure readily available and consistent cleaning of high touch points and ballot casting areas, and a health assessment officer who will screen electors as they enter the polling station.

Additional measures in place include separate entry and exit points at the polling stations. Electors will be guided through the pre-determined lines by election staff. Electors are asked to immediately vacate the polling station area after voting to minimize the risk of gatherings.

Under the Regional mandatory mask bylaw, those entering the polling station are required to wear a face covering. It is asked that electors bring their own masks, however, there will be masks available for those who require them.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the voting location and electors are encouraged to use it before and after voting.

Signage, floor stickers, and guidance from the Physical Distancing Officer will be prevalent at all voting locations. There is a maximum number of people permitted in the polling station at a time and all electors are asked to remain two metres apart at all times. Election staff will also remain two metres apart from one another at all times.

Electors will vote in alternating voting booths. There will be six in total. The first round of voters will go to booths 1, 3, and 5. As the second round of voters goes to booths 2,4, and 6, the alternate booths will be cleaned.

The Town says that a polling station Cleaning Officer will be on-site to clean voting booths after each elector casts their ballot. The Cleaning Officer will remain distanced from voters to protect the integrity of their vote and will only clean the booth once they have vacated the area and it is safe to do so. The Cleaning Officer will use spray cleaner approved for disinfection and single-use paper towels, continuously wiping down high-touch surfaces, logging their activity throughout the day.

Each elector will be provided with a pen to cast their vote. They are encouraged to take their pen home with them; however, a disposal bin will be available.