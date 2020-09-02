Every week before the Ward 1 by-election on September 15, the Voice has tracked each candidate’s progress. This is the last poll before the election.

We request that only qualified voters take this poll.

If you do not live in Ward 1, please do not take the poll. It does not help your candidate to artificially inflate his or her poll numbers.



You live in Ward 1 if Marianne Stewart and Mike Ciolfi, before his death, are/were your councillors. Check the ward map.



The candidates:

If you do not see a poll above, a vote has already been registered from your device or IP address. Look for results in the September 9 edition of the Voice.



RELATED: All Ward 1 candidate interviews and news