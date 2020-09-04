When Pelham firefighters arrive at the scene of an automobile collision as first responders, they will now have the most technologically advanced rescue equipment available to extricate crash victims, thanks to the recent purchase of two Hurst eDraulic extractors.

Known as the Jaws of Life, the tools are 42 inches long, and weigh a bit over 50 pounds. They are a combination device, since they can cut, spread, and crush metal. The units have a spread force of some 11,000 pounds.

“It’s a very versatile tool…not just for car crashes, but a range of rescue applications for firefighters,” said Chief Bob Lymburner.

The extractors cost $18,000 each.

It’s a very versatile tool…not just for car crashes, but a range of rescue applications for firefighters

Adam Arbour, District Chief of Station 2 in Fenwick, said that training will be underway soon for firefighters on the new gear. Until then, the current extractors, which are about a decade old, will still be used. He said the extractors are employed about a dozen times a year at Station 2, and additionally by firefighters at other stations in Pelham. Every emergency call that involves an automobile extrication will be responded to by firefighters with one of the devices.

Unlike the previous generation of extractors, which were tethered to a long hose and compressor to power the hydraulics, the Jaws of Life eDraulic extractors require no hoses or external power unit, being powered by rechargeable batteries. They have narrower jaw tips than the current generation of tools, which allow them to penetrate tighter seams and joints to tear open metal obstructions, and they are more powerful, according to the manufacturer.