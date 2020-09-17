The Pelham Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the Tim Horton’s parking lot on Highway 20, Fonthill, around 1:30 PM Thursday afternoon.

“On arrival we had a service van with fire showing in the engine compartment and seating area of the van,” Fire Prevention Officer Jason Longhurst told the Voice.

“The van had a divider that stopped the fire from getting into the back, where all the service equipment was kept.”

The flames were extinguished by the responding fire crew, and by late afternoon all that remained was charred pavement with a thin layer of what appeared to be fire retardant foam slowly evaporating.

Longhurst estimated the loss at around $20,000. There were no reported injuries.

With video by Christine McLaughlin, and photo by Alex Brady

