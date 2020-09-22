Area residents to see water shut off starting at 7 PM

A municipal water main has broken at the intersection of Line Avenue and Quaker Road in south Fonthill.

According to a Town statement, released at 3 PM, Town Operations staff are preparing to make the repairs. To do so, water service will be shut off to several properties south of Quaker on Pelham Street and to properties on Quaker between Pelham Street and Line Avenue.

The Town says the repair will also impact the Woodlands of Sunset Nursing Home.

“As a result, to mitigate the impacts, crews have scheduled the work to begin at 7 PM tonight,” reads the statement. “Notifications to all affected residents and businesses (including Woodlands of Sunset) have been or are currently in the process of being completed.”

Public Works Director Jason Marr told the Voice that the Town received a call Monday night regarding water boiling up at Quaker and Line, and staff arrived on site to find the flow coming from a water main valve lid.

Working with City of Welland staff, it was determined that the break was in Pelham’s system. Pelham, Welland, and the Region all have water infrastructure in the area.

Marr said that to improve valving in the area and reduce the time water would be shut off to Woodlands of Sunset, the Town decided to install an additional isolation valve near the intersection of Quaker and Pelham, as seen above. This work is to be completed before repairing the broken main.

Updated Sept. 22, 4 PM, with comment from Jason Marr.