As COVID-19 cases are on the increase in the Province and Region, how comfortable are you as a parent letting your kids out to trick-or-treat, and how comfortable are you as a neighbour answering the door? Take our poll!

On a scale of 1 (not at all) to 5 (very), how comfortable are you with letting your kids go trick-or-treating this year? 1

2

3

4

5 If you are allowing your children go trick-or-treating, where will they be allowed to go? Immediate neighbours only

Relatives and close friends only

The same route as past years

I am not allowing our children to trick-or-treat On a scale of 1 (not at all) to 5 (very), how comfortable are you as a homeowner having children come to your door this year? 1

2

3

4

5

Look for answers in the October 7 issue of the Voice.

If no poll appears above, a vote was already recorded from your device or IP address.