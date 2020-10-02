Objection to message misses messenger’s point

In response to my letter of September 16, “Faith, Fear and COVID-19,” Theron Jordan muddies the water by invoking the two meanings of faith [“Faith doesn’t necessarily imply religion,” Letters, Sept. 23, p.5]. Faith- (1) a religious spiritual conviction; or (2) a complete trust in someone or something. My first paragraph clearly indicates that I was writing about religious faith. I state that “church is good for you,” particularly during a time of social isolation. I then question whether a passive reliance on religious faith is useful or appropriate when faced with dire and dangerous situations. The whole thrust of my argument is that a response to these situations requires not passive faith, but timely pro-active action. In the case of COVID-19 it is clear that those countries which implemented best practices experienced much reduced death rates. Contrast that with the USA, which failed to implement best practices. In a rather lengthy discursive letter Theron Jordan fails to address my argument. Instead he offers this: “If I can help instill faith in my fellow mankind during this time of acute crisis I will strive to continue to do so.” Take your pick. Which approach is more likely to keep you alive? Professor Alan W. Bown. B.Sc., Ph.D. P.S. I notice that neither Theron Jordan nor I include our titles or credentials when writing to the Voice. I regard this as good practice. In a public, open debate, titles and credentials should not give extra weight to the words employed. However, throughout his letter Theron Jordan inexplicably refers to me several times as “Mr. Bown.” Consequently, to correct this error, I include my full title and credentials.

Reaction to Councillor Kore’s recently reported conduct Kore states—after his own coronavirus experience and the scandal he created by continuing to work while infected—via his self-serving apology, that he learned a lot, but we can see that nothing has changed. He has been seen not wearing a mask, and demands in-chamber meetings. When is this man going to take the pandemic seriously? He continues to be ignorant and arrogant. While there are people who cannot wear masks due to health issues, it is still prudent for those individuals to stand at least some distance from others. Kore, unfortunately, is a “talk in your face” kind of person. It is a known fact that a person who has had COVID can get reinfected by another strain or variant of COVID-19. Wouldn’t you want to be more careful having contracted the disease once already? Perhaps avoiding public contact if he can’t wear a mask would be the cautious thing to do, as we are constantly reminded that aerosol and droplets are key COVID spreaders. Let’s practice some guideline adherence. Sophie Zaworski

Voice website

Local federations give back

In recent months, farmers and county federations of agriculture have banded together to show their generosity, spread positivity and offer support to their local communities across the province. Despite the extensive pressures and challenges faced by Ontario’s agriculture and food industry throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not deter the agriculture community from continuing to find ways to help those in need and support our rural communities. The nature of farming results in farmers being faced with tough situations on a regular basis. They’re forced to make difficult decisions that impact the future of their business. However, farmers have an innate ability to adapt, evolve and persevere through uncertainty, and the COVID-19 crisis was no exception. Farmers forged through spring planting season and a pandemic to continue producing healthy, safe and affordable food for all Ontarians. Their resiliency and optimism carried into new measures this spring, expanding beyond individual farm operations, with countless examples of community support and contributions across the province. Media outlets featured stories on local federations collaborating with community members, agri-food businesses and organizations across the sector to spread goodwill and support those in need. Contributions included organizing tractor parade tributes in support of our frontline workers, generous donations of funds and surplus food products for food banks, retirement homes, healthcare facilities and assisting with the production of non-medical face shields and masks. On social media, videos were shared of donations being mailed to food banks, and photos highlighting pop-up events such as local food drives and county-wide non-perishable food collection days. In northern Ontario, a map that had initially been prepared for use at upcoming fairs and festivals promoting local food was distributed by mail as well as being converted into an online resource to promote direct to consumer sales. Local federation representatives also found new ways to make personal deliveries, donning masks and respecting social distancing protocols to express their gratitude towards essential healthcare workers. Once the reality of the lockdown set in, the reaction from the agricultural community was swift. Farmers found alternative ways to pay it forward to ensure our healthcare system was supported and that Ontarians could rely on our value chain to keep food on their tables. County and regional federations focus a handful of their events and initiatives on in-person consumer outreach. As a result of the pandemic, federations were forced to adjust their efforts, allowing our members to act in support of our communities in new ways. These local federations were not alone in their generosity as many developed new partnerships and alliances as a result of COVID-19. Agri-businesses, commodity groups, farm organizations, community associations and farm families have been donating their time, money, resources and support throughout this crisis. Meat processing facilities have been receiving meals from their local communities in a show of appreciation for their ability to keep fresh meat products on our grocery store shelves. Transporters have been recognized for their vital role along the value chain and retailers have been applauded for their ability to adapt and provide us with their frontline services. Agriculture at all levels has banded together to spread goodwill and positivity in a challenging time. Earlier this year, OFA launched the #OntAgProud social media campaign to share positive stories, recognize those involved in our dynamic sector and build pride in our industry. The efforts displayed by Ontario agriculture to make our communities stronger and more connected fit into this campaign seamlessly. Each example of community engagement stems from a time of uncertainty, but spreads optimism and hope throughout our rural communities. We have all experienced the pressures, challenges and changes as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. However, the pandemic has also brought generosity, kindness and positivity to the forefront of our industry. Thank you to the members, federations and networks that have joined together to support one another and make our rural communities stronger. Larry Davis, Director

Ontario Federation of Agriculture

POETRY You can’t put an old head on young shoulders

We are your foundation Your structure, your base. We are your elders Who for you, set the pace. We started our marathon So long ago, By our actions, our words We wanted to show YOU The young generations What is needed to thrive To be tough, to be strong, To always survive. To learn how to cope From the crib to the grave, We thought you had learned What it takes to be brave. But instead you have shown us The chaos you’ve brought, Your help in this crisis, Not a lesson we taught. To follow the rules Is all that was asked But sadly we learned You’re not up to the task. Your thoughts don’t reach outwards But rather within Your priorities, always, With you they begin. Your rights, and plans Your needs, your dreams You care only for them Or so it seems. I’m saddened dear readers Some entitled and young, For you, true compassion Has never begun. Shirley Lazareth

COMMENTARY | Don Rickers American pandemic deaths reach grim milestone

Imagine a city like Burnaby, BC or Saskatoon, SK being wiped off the map. That’s roughly equivalent to the 205,000 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 since March, as reported by the Coronavirus Resource Centre at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. An average of 770 each day. Four times as many Americans as killed in Vietnam, and nearly half as many killed in the Second World War. The US accounts for 20 percent of the world’s nearly 1 million COVID deaths, despite having only 5 percent of the global population. Brazil has recorded 141,000 deaths, followed by India with 94,000 and Mexico with 76,000. Behind these statistics are countless devastated families and unfulfilled legacies. The situation can potentially get even worse south of the border. Infectious disease modelling at the University of Washington predicts that the grisly tally could reach 400,000 by the end of 2020, fueled by the re-opening of schools and colleges. American cases of COVID-19 infection hit 7 million over the weekend, and by the time many readers are seeing these words there will likely be tens of thousands more infections reported. Many accuse President Donald Trump of prioritizing politics over science, spurning medical research and hyping that a vaccine will be ready before election day on November 3 (leading experts say that immunization shots won’t be widely available until well into 2021). Trump has commented that, in retrospect, there is nothing he would have done differently, aside from his messaging to the public. He told Fox News, “On public relations I give myself a D—on the job itself we take an A-plus.” Investigative journalist Bob Woodward, documenting Trump’s presidency in his recent book Rage, quotes the president as saying of the coronavirus: “I wanted to always play it down…I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.” Trump has been, shall we say, economical with the truth throughout much of the pandemic. He recently suggested to the press that Canada is pushing to open the international border, whereas Bill Blair, our federal public safety minister, has told the CBC that the border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least October 21, and government sources indicate a further extension is certainly possible. Don’t be surprised if it is Christmas before ski enthusiasts from Niagara can make that trip to Ellicottville, masks and ski-masks in hand. Johns Hopkins estimates that here in Canada, our numbers are about 155,000 infected, with 9,300 deaths. A third of the infections have been in Ontario, where almost 3000 have succumbed to COVID-19. Niagara has recorded 1048 cases—with a jump of 24 on Sunday alone—and 64 deaths. The Region is the tenth most infected geographical area in the province, though substantially behind Toronto, Peel, York, and Ottawa. A recent upsurge in new infections in Ontario has many worried that we are on the cusp of the “second wave,” which could prove to be more lethal than the first go-round. Sunday saw 491 new infections reported, the highest single-day total since May. It is abundantly clear that no one wants to go back into full lockdown mode, but alarm bells are starting to sound. There is a rush on COVID-19 testing, and often delays in getting lab results. Can long lines at Costco and a return to hoarding of toilet paper be far away? Far more alarmingly, will ICUs once again be pushed to capacity? To date, some 100 Ontario public schools and 30 licensed childcare centres have reported children testing positive—with eight students in Niagara positive as of Sunday evening. The largest single group of active cases is found in those aged 29 and younger. The best advice? Continue following the trinity of pandemic safety: wash your hands frequently and wear a face mask, limit your social circles, and continue to practice social distancing when out and about. And seriously consider a flu shot to potentially ward off the seasonal variety. ◆

PELHAM AND COVID 19 | Mayor Marvin Junkin

Budget process begins, MCC offers more activities