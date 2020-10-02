Road remained closed at midday

A seriously injured, elderly male was discovered in Fenwick by Niagara Regional Police early Friday morning, Oct. 2. He later died at the scene.

According to an NRPS statement released Friday, officers responded to a welfare check call around 2:45 AM in the area of Cream St. and Highway 20.

“Uniform officers arrived on scene and located an elderly male with serious injuries. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said the statement.

The Pelham Fire Department also responded, called out at 2:50 AM.

“The victim was deceased upon our arrival and Fire was cleared shortly after,” Chief Bob Lymburner told the Voice.

Police blocked Highway 20 between Centre St. west to Balfour St., leaving one local big rig driver stranded.

“I just live four, five minutes away,” said the driver, who was departing at 4:30 AM Friday when police told him that he couldn’t proceed. At midday, his rig remained parked along the side of the road near Cream St.

A member of the Peninsula Lakes Golf Club greenkeeping staff told the Voice that at around 11 AM he noticed something covered in white cloth along the side of Highway 20. A half hour later it was loaded into a grey van near the incident scene.

“It looked too small to be a person,” said the staffer, who asked not to be named.

Individuals identified as detectives by an NRPS officer at the intersection of Cream and Highway 20 were seen by the Voice walking door to door at noon.

As is often the case with the NRPS, police did not identify the exact location where the injured man was discovered. However, based on the position of emergency vehicles and yellow caution tape, the location seems to be very close to 660 Highway 20 West, where a long driveway leads to a residence.

Police say the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by detectives, the Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Forensic Service Unit, and the office of the Coroner.