Last year it was processing and storage, this year it’s new retail space

Necessity, often the mother of invention, has seen the DeVries Fruit Farm renovate and greatly expand their retail operation on Canboro Road in Fenwick. With farmers markets closed or limited across the Niagara peninsula this past spring due to COVID, the family business opted to invest in a robust retail approach that included a revamped website, partnering with other local food producers, offering touchless curbside pick-up, and the locally grown cherry on top: basically tripling their retail floor space.

With a new entrance door added to the south side of the building to safely separate incoming and departing customers, the store has been doing brisk business from the start. Along with the farm’s own produce, there is also a selection of Highland Packers meats from Stoney Creek, fresh local flowers from Niagara Bouquet, and pies from Niagara Food Company (formerly called Sweetie Pies) in St. Catharines. The pies are made with DeVries fruit.

Other sourced items include farm-fresh eggs, unpasteurized honey from Lilley Bee Apiaries in Vineland and Charlie Bee in Beamsville, Sovereign Carnation eating grapes from a farmer in Jordan, and maple syrup from a Mennonite family in St. Jacobs.

While the farm’s annual strawberry festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus, there’s a new sort of festive energy on hand as autumn begins, with a sea of pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, and hay bales on display.

In fact, inspired by the season, the family has partnered with Duliban Insurance to support two local charities—Village of Hope, and Niagara Nutrition Partners—though what they are calling the Hometown Heart Fundraiser and Decorating Contest.

Open to Niagara residents only, entrants will compete to decorate their porches in the most creative ways. Contest details appear below.

Niagara Nutrition Partners has distributed some $400,000 in grocery gift cards to students across the region, paid for with ministry funds, grant money specific to the COVID-19, as well as donations. The gift card program continued through the summer, as families rebuilt and regained work post-lockdown. Referrals were received by school personnel, community members, and through partnerships with local food banks and multicultural centers.

The Village of Hope, in Jordan, backed by the Calvary Gospel Church and a number of commercial sponsors, offers a wide range of charitable services from Grimbsy into St. Catharines, and runs a thrift store, according to its website. The organization says that there remains an urgent need for donations of rice, juice, canned meat, crackers, canned potatoes, stews, canned fruit, pancake mix, personal care items, and cleaning supplies.