Peter Piper’s Pubhouse is celebrating three years at its Highway 20 location in Fonthill, and owner Peter Moore is constantly in search of innovations to keep his restaurant top of mind when it comes to local dining spots.

He highlighted three changes recently: a new cityscape decor in the main-floor dining room and lower-level banquet room, a new pizza menu, and a new restaurant manager.

The cityscape theme will be illuminated in the evenings, which will add a new element to the dining experience, said Moore.

The slate of Italian pies, set to launch on Thanksgiving weekend, will include three new high-end specialty pizzas: braised beef pizza (using the same meat from their popular beef on weck), dill pickle pizza, and a Greek salad pizza.

“We’re going with a city-style pizza with a wood-fire taste to tie in with the cityscape décor,” said Moore. “I think they will really enhance our takeout business, as we get hit by the inevitable second wave of the pandemic.”

The pizzas will feature homemade dough and sauce, along with brick (not processed) cheese. All the usual toppings will be available for those diners who prefer to “build their own,” and Moore has retained the sweet sauces which are a hit with the kids’ teams that stop by after games.

Kelly Richardson has been promoted to restaurant manager from long-time server.

“Kelly’s been with us since the very beginning, doing a great job. And she’s big on the community charity angle and volunteerism,” said Moore.

The patio out front is still open as the weather turns cooler, Moore added, “but we’ll have to see how Mother Nature treats us.” He suggested that pub house hours might be extended until 10 PM, should hungry hoards be clamoring for specialty pizza later in the evening.