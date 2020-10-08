According to a Niagara Regional Police statement, on Thursday, October 8, Rylie Foers was last seen in the area of Morgan’s Point and Cook Lane, in Wainfleet, at approximately 7:15 AM. Family members discovered Rylie missing later that morning at approximately 10:20 AM.

She was believed to be on foot.

Rylie is described as being:

White

5’ 7″

130 lbs

She is possibly wearing black pants and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for Rylie’s welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Rylie is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, extension 4338.