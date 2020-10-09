Vehicles to set off from Centennial Park Thanksgiving morning

Jonathan Tucker and the Fenwick Lions are preparing to honour the memory of Earl Clapp, and are inviting the public to go along on the ride next Monday morning.

The idea was Tucker’s, vice president of Tucker Homes, and was quickly embraced by the Lions.

“We are going to have a vehicle procession in memory of Earl Clapp, and in support of his family,” Tucker told the Voice.

“We also hope this procession shows the criminals who perpetrated this horrendous crime that this community stands together, and we will not stand for this violence.”

Clapp, 74, was killed early last Friday morning in what apparently started as a confrontation with would-be thieves at his home on Centre Street, in Fenwick. He leaves behind his wife, Tillie, three children, two grandchildren, and countless friends in the community.

Tucker says that the procession will leave Centennial Park at 11 AM on Monday.

“We ask any community members who would like to show their support for the Clapp family to please arrive at Centennial between 10:00 and 10:45 AM,” said Tucker.

“Due to the pandemic, we ask all community members who come to stay inside their vehicles.”

Tucker said the likely route will be north on Church, right on Canboro, then left on Centre through the dog-leg at Memorial to the Clapp home at number 1351.

Anyone interested in participating can indicate so on an event listing that Tucker set up on his company’s Facebook page. As of this writing, ten Facebook users have said they plan to join the procession.

It is not necessary for members of the public to tell organizers ahead of time that they plan to participate, but doing so will help give the Lions an idea of how much traffic to expect.