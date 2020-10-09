Wellandport man taken into custody for death of Earl Clapp

Through a statement released late Friday night, Oct. 9, just over one week since the death of 74-year-old Fenwick resident Earl Clapp, the Niagara Regional Police Service announced that they had arrested a suspect in Clapp’s murder.

Police said that earlier on Friday, shortly before 5 PM, Matthew MacInnes, 39, of Wellandport, was arrested and charged with the alleged offence of second degree murder.

MacInnes was held in custody pending a video bail hearing, expected to take place on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Police earlier theorized that Clapp had interrupted an attempted theft of a utility trailer at his home and business on Centre St., in Fenwick. In the ensuing events, Clapp was dragged approximately 1.5 km north then west on Highway 20 West, where his body was found between Cream and Balfour Streets early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 2.

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the Homicide Unit. Sources tell the Voice that the NRPS allocated substantial resources to investigating Clapp’s murder. Police officers and detectives widely canvassed Pelham neighborhoods as far east as south Fonthill in the search for eyewitnesses and home security camera recordings.

A community vehicle procession honouring Clapp and his family is being organized for Thanksgiving day.

Detectives are urging members of the public with information to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, Option 3 Badge 9134.