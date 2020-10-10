Peyton Consigli didn’t have to look very far to continue to pursue his dream.

The 17-year-old Pelham resident recently committed to Canisius College, in Buffalo, to pitch for the Golden Griffins in 2021.

Consigli, who attends St. Francis High School, in Hamburg, N.Y., and has dual Canadian/American citizenship, feels the Division 1 school is the ideal fit, both on and off the diamond.

“Canisius is a really good athletic and academic school,” he said. “I definitely looked for academic schools and they compete and do well in their conference. All of the post-graduates I talked to had great words about Canisius’ educational system. It was a perfect fit. When I toured the campus, I had that at-home feeling and I loved it. It’s close to home but not too close and not too far.”

Consigli, who will major in education, said the Golden Griffiths were consistent in their pursuit.

“I think Canisius from the start was the one. They started contacting me the winter of my sophomore year and ever since then we’ve been kind of focusing just on them,” he said.

Consigli, whose older brother Royce was signed by the Oakland A’s and played in the minors in 2009-12, said he received both an athletic and academic scholarship to the school, which participates in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

The 6-foot-5 right-hander can’t wait to get started.

“This has been a goal since I was six years old,” he said. “This is one of the reasons I started playing baseball. I love the game. Now the next point after this is to get drafted of course. I’m beyond excited.”

He is also relieved that such a big decision is in the rear view mirror.

“It’s such a monkey off the back. Now I can just relax and do what I do best.”

Until recently, Consigli was also considering pursuing basketball at the next level after playing at the Ontario Basketball Association (OBA) level with the Welland Warriors, St. Catharines Rebels, and UPLAY Canada, where he was selected to play on numerous all-star teams.

“I’ve been playing both [sports] since I was six and that’s continued all the way up until this year,” he said. “I’ve been feeding both horses. I thought I would think beyond college and to get drafted it would probably be easier as a pitcher because there is such a need. Everybody is looking for a pitcher so I figured that would be the best route to get drafted.”

Consigli began his baseball journey with the Welland Mustangs before moving on to the St. Catharines Cobras and Hamilton Cardinals. He then joined the Great Lake Canadians before playing the last two seasons in the United States where he won a New York State championship. He played summer ball this season in a college league in Buffalo and is now on a tour of Florida with the Ontario Blue Jays.

Consigli has the perfect build for a pitcher — long and lean — and wears a size 16 shoe.

“I’m primarily a fastball pitcher,” he said. “I focus mainly on my placement. I also have a curveball and slider that are newly developed. Now that I know I can trust them so I can throw them with confidence.”

Consigli, who said he hit 87 miles-per-hour a couple of weeks ago and usually sits between 84-86, feels the velocity will come as he continues to fill out.

“A lot of it was projection,” he said. “I talked to multiple coaches and they all believe I can get to 90. That’s the current goal, to get to 90 by spring.”

Consigli feels his pin-point control is what sets him apart.

“My father taught me there is always somebody better so you have to differentiate yourself. You have to find one thing and be good at it. I feel focusing on pinpoint accuracy would separate me from the rest,” he said. “Velocity is a good thing but I’d rather throw 87 with accuracy rather than 90 with no accuracy. I feel that’s a major part of my game.”

Consigli said he speaks with his older brother on an almost daily basis. Royce lives in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and is in the final stages of becoming a New York State Trooper.

“My family is a great support staff. I wouldn’t be here without all their support. Everybody has been super and I’m thankful and forever in their debt.”