Mayor Marv Junkin presided over an informal ceremony for the re-opening of the newly paved Steve Bauer Trail last Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, held at the parking lot adjacent to the trail on Port Robinson Road.

Thanks went out primarily to the Pelham Active Transportation Committee.

“It was your dedication to this project that got us to the finish line. On behalf of council and Pelham residents, we really do appreciate your efforts,” said Junkin.

The trail is paved from Port Robinson Road to 300 metres south of Timber Creek Crescent.

Bea Clark, who chaired the committee, noted that the refurbished trail is accessible for residents of all ages and abilities.

“We know that people are out and about during the pandemic, walking and cycling for their physical and mental health. We’re just so fortunate to have the resources that we do,” she said.

Director of Public Works Jason Marr received special thanks for his efforts in overseeing the resurfacing and drainage work which was necessary to make the trail more accessible.

The reconstruction was made possible by a $75,000 Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling (OMCC) grant, a program that funds projects to improve cycling in municipalities. The Town of Pelham also received $21,000 in grant funding from the 2021 Canada Summer Games. After initially being rejected, the trail project was approved by Town Council on July 13, and had to be completed before the end of the year, as per the terms of the OMCC grant.