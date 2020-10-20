Attorney Charlene Robinson, acting as agent for lawyers Michael DelGobbo and Seth Weinstein, in the Charles Duncan sexual assault case, was present in a video conference in a St. Catharines courtroom on October 13 before Justice Deborah Calderwood.

Calderwood was in receipt of an email from DelGobbo related to her recent decision to deny a defense application for severance on the charges against Duncan, in which DelGobbo asked to be removed as counsel, so that Duncan could proceed to trial with Toronto-based attorneys Weinstein and Jill Makepeace representing him. Robinson confirmed that Duncan had been consulted by his lawyers, and was in agreement with this decision. Justice Calderwood approved the action.

A confirmation hearing date is set for February 18, 2021 at 10 AM in St. Catharines courtroom four. Pre-trial motions commence on March 2, 2021 at 10 AM in courtroom five. A 12-day trial has been arranged for dates in late May, June, and July.

The Court Clerk advised the judge that certain details of the charges against Duncan were subject to a publication ban.

Duncan, 76, who practiced family medicine in Pelham for decades, resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario last October, after the college commenced an investigation into allegations against him of professional misconduct and incompetence. Duncan agreed to never reapply for registration as a physician in Ontario or any other jurisdiction.

After one of his alleged assault victims told her story to the Voice last autumn, several more women came forward with similar allegations. After a Voice editorial ran questioning the Niagara Regional Police’s apparent inaction in the face of the multiple allegations was Duncan formally charged and arrested last November.

The Crown is pursuing charges related to five females, and the NRPS have laid a total of seven charges of sexual assault and one of sexual exploitation. Duncan was first arrested and charged in relation to two separate alleged incidents involving a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman. Three more women later came forward, aged between 54 and 64, alleging offenses which took place between Aug. 31, 1994, and Sept. 31, 2018.