Target of 3000 filled boxes will provide seven months of supplies for those in need

The 30th annual Pelham Cares Food Drive has a lofty goal this year, but the organizers are confident that hundreds of volunteers and thousands of compassionate residents will meet the challenge and fill their shelves.

Keith Moore, Vice President of Pelham Cares (pictured above), gave the Voice a quick tour of the facilities at 191 Highway 20 East. The 2500 square foot building, which is filled with shelves on the main and basement levels, was purchased by the organization in 2014.

“We bought the building because of the thousand pound lift,” said Moore, referring to the elevator which shuttles between the two floors, making movement of products easier.

Food volumes are checked daily, with volunteers doing the counts. Rooms are organized according to the type of food stored on their racks. They even have a toy section, mainly for birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Back-to-school backpacks are distributed in September, and socks and pajamas are also available.

This year’s target?

“We are looking to fill 3000 wine boxes,” said Moore. “And we want to do that over five weeks…15 days of collection. That will give us approximately seven months of supplies.”

Financial donations are always welcome.

“Quite frankly, we have volume buying power that individuals don’t have at a retail level. Plus, we need cash to keeps the lights on,” said Moore.

With a dozen years under his belt with Pelham Cares, Moore has been on the board of directors for seven. He and his wife relocated to Pelham from Mississauga in 1989, and have participated in numerous food drives.

“I’ve been here Friday mornings for 12 years. I’m the facility coordinator. If the toilet doesn’t flush, I pick up a plunger,” he said with a laugh.

Clients come in once a month on Friday mornings for non-perishables like soap and personal hygiene products, condiments, infant care items, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter. Also available are fresh, dried, and canned fruits and vegetables. In-season, local farmers donate apples and cherries, lettuce, cucumbers, and other veggies. Even dog food is available, contributed by pet stores.

In this age of COVID, clients simply back up to the garage door, pop their trunk and stay in their car, as volunteers load them up. The office is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM until noon.

Moore said that the food bank has 50 to 55 regular clients, potentially representing some 200-plus family members. Once a month they can pick up five wine boxes of non-perishables, plus fresh food. Frozen chicken, hamburger, ground beef roll, milk, eggs, and margarine are available.

To qualify for the food bank, one simply needs to be Pelham resident, and demonstrate need.

The need has been increasing because of the aging population in Pelham, and Moore noted that COVID has created a ten to 15 percent increase in demand.

“People have lost their jobs and their source of revenue over the short-term,” he said, “and we need to be here for them.”

There’s often a high level of anxiety with a new client, lamented Moore. Some feel ashamed, having to go to a food bank out of desperation. They’re reluctant to admit that they need help.

“But there is no judgment whatsoever,” said Moore. “These are difficult times.”

Moore likes the analogy of a three-legged stool to summarize Pelham Cares’ services.

“We have our food bank, which is what everybody thinks of. We also have a reserve connected to kids activities. If a child needs a ball-glove, or wants to take skating or swimming lessons, we have funding for that. And finally we have a volunteer ride program for seniors, who need to get to a doctor’s appointment or the drug store.”

In past years, the food drive has been the first Saturday of December, a one-day event. In 2020, however, the campaign will run for five weeks, three days a week (Friday through Sunday) starting on Saturday, November 5 and ending on Saturday, December 5.

Donations can be dropped off at the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) on Thursdays and Fridays between 8:30 AM and 7 PM, and Saturdays between 9 AM and 3 PM. Residents are asked to stay in their cars, and allow volunteers to unload their donations.

“When the Town of Pelham reached out to us recently and offered the MCC as our food drive receiving centre, we were thrilled,” said Moore. “It solved the traffic problem at our home site on Highway 20.”

Volunteers are of course needed for the food drive. Those interested in helping out should pre-register by calling Pelham Cares at (905) 892-5300, emailing [email protected], or completing an online form at www.pelhamcares.org/events.

Masks are required, and sanitation stations will be available. The annual food drive functions like a well-oiled machine, with Pelham Cares’ 50 regular volunteers swelling to some 300 in number.

Only non-perishable food items are solicited from the public. The greatest need is for chili and stews, canned fruit, juice boxes, flaked ham/turkey/chicken, Jello and pudding mixes, cookies and school snacks, baking products, toiletries, and household items like dish soap and paper towels.

Community support for the food drive is provided by Fonthill and District Kinsmen, Fonthill Lions, and the Fenwick Lions.