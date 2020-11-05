Can you believe it’s November already? I’m not sure what happened to October but if you had the chance, I hope you were able to visit some of Pelham’s most beautiful natural spaces to view the fall colours at their peak.

I’m a big fan of the St. John’s Conservation Area, the Gerry Berkhout Trail, and our newly paved Steve Bauer Trail. I’ve found that getting outdoors is a great way to get a bit of exercise and also some fresh air. Being outdoors has been proven to contribute to lifting your mood and lowering anxiety. Knowing how difficult the last eight months have been, even for me, it’s important to do things that contribute positively to your mental health. I hope all of Pelham’s citizens are in good health at this challenging time.

At the Region, our financial team has been closely tracking the COVID-19 financial impact in preparations for our upcoming budget development. The net cost of the pandemic to the Region is currently $35.9 million dollars. However, in undertaking a number of cost mitigations, and in redeploying some resources, staff were able to reduce our deficit to $5.3 million dollars. We have already received funding from the Province to help with this shortfall, and are also expecting to apply to an additional funding stream for municipalities to help mitigate further COVID-19 budget pressures. Staff are anticipating further costs relating to prevention and containment of COVID-19, especially with regards to managing our long-term care homes, emergency services and public health, so it will be important to be mindful of how these costs are incurred and their potential impact on our upcoming budget.

The 2021 budget should get final approval by January. The proposed capital budget largely focuses on investing in infrastructure renewal and responsible growth. The Region currently owns and operates over $7 billion in infrastructure assets, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater facilities, which need to be maintained on an ongoing basis. This year our infrastructure gap was identified at $1.1 billion dollars, hence investments have been made to reduce this gap as a priority for the upcoming year.

Additionally, a significant commitment has been requested to support the development of a new south Niagara Falls water and wastewater treatment plant. Development of this facility will help offload demand on some of our existing water and wastewater facilities, while providing additional capacity to support the growth of an estimated 97,000 people and jobs throughout St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls and Thorold. The Region will be looking for infrastructure funding support from upper levels of Government and anticipates construction to begin in 2025. The Province has set Niagara’s growth numbers at a population of 674,000 by 2051, so this will be an important project to help us plan for our future.

There has also been an important change to our woodland bylaw. This bylaw regulates good forestry practices pertaining to woodlots of one hectare or greater. In addition to updating the bylaw to address and remove some important gaps, enforcement of the bylaw will move from the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) to the Region as of January 31, 2021. The NPCA has been, and will continue to be, an important partner in addressing these responsibilities. However, this change will allow the NPCA to focus on the work needed to maintain and update our conservation areas.

The Region is currently developing a new official plan, which will include a component on natural heritage. So, in this regard, it will be important for the Region to build capacity pertaining to environmental policy and protection capabilities. Please keep an eye out for opportunities to provide public feedback on aspects of the new official plan, currently in development. Public feedback is essential to ensuring that our policies best reflect the needs and interests of our communities.

Finally, as you are most likely aware, our new waste collection services took effect on October 19. As a result, garbage collection has been reduced to once every two weeks, with recycling and organics continuing on a weekly basis. This change was made for a number of reasons. Firstly, the costs of garbage collection had increased, which meant taxpayers would have paid more for the same level of services. But more importantly, our waste diversion rates, being the percentage of waste not going into a landfill, had levelled off at 56 percent. We’re hoping these changes will help increase diversion rates and preserve landfill space for items that can’t be recycled or composted. It can also help reduce our impact on climate change. If you haven’t done so, I highly recommend downloading the Niagara Region Waste app, which specifies your collection dates and what items are picked up when.

I hope everyone had a healthy and safe Halloween! Please remember to participate in a moment of silence this Remembrance Day to recognize our veterans and the sacrifices they made on behalf of this great country and our citizens. ◆