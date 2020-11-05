The North Pelham Youth Association (NPYA), which operates out of the North Pelham Hall on Maple Street near Tice Road, is putting the wheels in motion for a fundraising drive.

The 135-person capacity hall was built in 1967, thanks to some donated land and an Ontario Trillium grant. Expansion took place over the years, which included a kitchen and washrooms. The roof has been redone at least twice. In the past few years, a water-softener and ultra-violet filtration system were installed, and the heating and ventilation system was updated. But the building now needs some structural work, the washrooms need to be brought up to a standard for disabled-access, and the kitchen needs a refit that includes a new range hood, deep fryer, and dishwasher.

The Voice met with board members Mike Tucker, Kathy Quigley-Keenan, and Alisha Ross at the hall last week, and was told of the dramatic loss in revenue due to COVID-related cancellations. Normally, a full slate of events take place at the hall, including euchre nights, meetings, daycare services, yoga classes, community banquets, picnics, and even weddings. Cubs, Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Guides spend time on the property for weekend camps. But the pandemic put an end to all that.

“We run a dinner twice a year as a fundraiser. Either scalloped potatoes and ham, or roast beef. They really draw in the locals,” said Tucker. “People love to reconnect with their neighbours.”

Quigley-Keenan said that she got involved at the hall because it was the only way to get her aged mother to disengage from the board. She and the other hall directors are planning on both local fundraising projects and government grant submissions.

Members of the community are invited to contact Tucker at (905) 984-1581 to offer fundraising ideas, or, better yet, make a tax-deductible donation. NYPA is registered with CanadaHelps.org as North Pelham Youth Inc.