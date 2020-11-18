Normand Trepanier, who has owned Zee Lube, at 158 Highway 20 West in Fonthill for the past dozen years, is inviting Pelham residents to a wash and blow-dry for a good cause. His brand-new Valvoline Express Care Car Wash is a state of the art “green machine,” he says, with touchless technology, enhanced drying, and low water consumption.

This coming Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM to 3 PM, 100 percent of car wash sales will be donated to Pelham Cares. A car wash at Zee costs $8 for a basic service, up to $15 for a deluxe job. The event will feature a Christmas theme, with free candy canes for the kids.