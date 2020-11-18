Normand Trepanier says come on down, this Saturday, and get soapy for Pelham Cares. DON RICKERS

Normand Trepanier, who has owned Zee Lube, at 158 Highway 20 West in Fonthill for the past dozen years, is inviting Pelham residents to a wash and blow-dry for a good cause. His brand-new Valvoline Express Care Car Wash is a state of the art “green machine,” he says, with touchless technology, enhanced drying, and low water consumption.

This coming Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM to 3 PM, 100 percent of car wash sales will be donated to Pelham Cares. A car wash at Zee costs $8 for a basic service, up to $15 for a deluxe job. The event will feature a Christmas theme, with free candy canes for the kids.

