A fire on Saturday afternoon has destroyed a home on Bacon Lane, in Fonthill.

Pelham Fire Chief Bob Lymburner said the call came in a 2:44 PM, and the service was on scene four and a half minutes later. Five vehicles and 20 firefighters responded to the location, just west of Line Avenue.

Lymburner said that the house was a total loss, and that the fire’s origin was not suspicious. There were no injuries.